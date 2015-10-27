CLOSE
Christina Milian On Her Break Up With Lil Wayne: ‘It’s Not The Right Time For Us’

We wonder if she got her tattoo inspired by the rapper removed?

Singer and actress Christina Milian recently stopped by the Huffington Post to confirm she and rapper Lil Wayne are no longer together but they’re still on good terms.

“…I think the best thing is to preserve our friendship and not ruin it trying to force it… It takes a big man and a big woman to actually say like, ‘Ok, I’m in love with you, but I can’t keep forcing it — it’s only pushing us apart.’”

Is it just “Public Relations 101” for every celebrity break up to include the line, “We’re still friends?” Say how you really feel girl! You obviously broke up for a reason beyond, “preserving the friendship” #RollsEyes

When asked how was Lil Wayne as a boyfriend? Christina also shared, “He’s a sweetheart! There’s sides to him that I don’t think anybody knows. He’s a really, really just nice guy… When the two of us are in the right place we’re adventurous, we try new things. And I think that’s one of the most exciting things about relationships is being spontaneous.”

Christina Milian On Her Break Up With Lil Wayne: 'It's Not The Right Time For Us'

