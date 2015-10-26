CLOSE
Music
Home

Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other

0 reads
Leave a comment

This is cute.

Beyonce and Nicki Minaj undoubtedly had the best performance during Tidal X’s charity concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last week, but it wasn’t an easy task. After long hours of rehearsals, Beyonce and Nicki pulled off one of the best “girl power” performances we’ve seen in a long time.

One of our favorite parts of the performance came at the end of the set, when Bey and Nicki gave each other an intense stare down before bursting into laughter and enveloping one another in a hug. In a giving mood this Monday, Beyonce shared a behind the scenes video of the two ladies attempting to get the “ice grill” down pat.

Watch the adorable exchange up top.

SOURCE: Facebook

21 photos Launch gallery

Tidal X 10/20: Nicki & Bey Rip The Stage; Usher & Nas Perform & More

Continue reading Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other

Tidal X 10/20: Nicki & Bey Rip The Stage; Usher & Nas Perform & More

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116652”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116652″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116652″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116652” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch This Cute Behind The Scenes Video Of Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Ice Grilling Each Other was originally published on globalgrind.com

Behind The Scenes , Beyonce , nicki minaj , tidal x concert , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close