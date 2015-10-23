CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Will Packer On How Tone Bell Approaching Him Led To A Starring Role In Truth Be Told [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”0D9BF2je07Qv” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

Super producer Will Packer– who has had seven of his movies reach number one at the box office -talks about doing TV for the first time, thanks to actor Tone Bell. He talks all about NBC’s “Truth Be Told” with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He talks about the difference between film and television, his first comedy central special, and the funny way he met Tone Bell in this exclusive interview!

Hear more cool conversations with celebrities on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” right here, and listen live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

RELATED: What’s Your Favorite TV Show Of All Time? [POLL]

RELATED: TV Shows Cancelled Due To Controversy

RELATED: 25 Best Black TV Show Theme Songs

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/radio-one-exclusives/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://blackamericaweb.com//embed/playlist/445312View gallery

Will Packer On How Tone Bell Approaching Him Led To A Starring Role In Truth Be Told [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Tone Bell , tv show , Will Packer

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close