Will Packer On How Tone Bell Approaching Him Led To A Starring Role In Truth Be Told [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Super producer Will Packer– who has had seven of his movies reach number one at the box office -talks about doing TV for the first time, thanks to actor Tone Bell. He talks all about NBC’s “Truth Be Told” with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

He talks about the difference between film and television, his first comedy central special, and the funny way he met Tone Bell in this exclusive interview!

