Stream D.R.A.M.’s “GAHDAMN!” EP (NEW MUSIC)

As promised, D.R.A.M. releases his new GAHDAMN! EP.
Despite the controversy surrounding his breakout song “Cha Cha” and Drake’s smash “Hotline Bling,” D.R.A.M.’s taking the high road with his new nine-track project.
GAHDAMN! features D.R.A.M.’s “$” with Donnie Trumpet, which the Virginia native released a video for earlier this week, and his collaborative ballad “Caretaker” with TDE’s SZA.
D.R.A.M. is currently on tour with Chance The Rapper, Metro Boomin, and Towkio.
Stream that new-new below.
