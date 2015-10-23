CLOSE
Music
Stream D.R.A.M.'s "GAHDAMN!" EP (NEW MUSIC)

D.R.A.M.

As promised, D.R.A.M. releases his new GAHDAMN! EP.

Despite the controversy surrounding his breakout song “Cha Cha” and Drake’s smash “Hotline Bling,” D.R.A.M.’s taking the high road with his new nine-track project.

GAHDAMN! features D.R.A.M.’s “$” with Donnie Trumpet, which the Virginia native released a video for earlier this week, and his collaborative ballad “Caretaker” with TDE’s SZA.

D.R.A.M. is currently on tour with Chance The Rapper, Metro Boomin, and Towkio.

Stream that new-new below.

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

Stream D.R.A.M.’s “GAHDAMN!” EP (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

album stream , d.r.a.m. , New EP , new music

