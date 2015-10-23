As promised, D.R.A.M. releases his new GAHDAMN! EP.

Despite the controversy surrounding his breakout song “Cha Cha” and Drake’s smash “Hotline Bling,” D.R.A.M.’s taking the high road with his new nine-track project.

GAHDAMN! features D.R.A.M.’s “$” with Donnie Trumpet, which the Virginia native released a video for earlier this week, and his collaborative ballad “Caretaker” with TDE’s SZA.

D.R.A.M. is currently on tour with Chance The Rapper, Metro Boomin, and Towkio.

Stream that new-new below.

Stream D.R.A.M.’s “GAHDAMN!” EP (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com