Whose Idea Was It To Make Beyonce Pose Seductively With A Chicken In Beat Mag?

Beyonce has had some crazy amazing photoshoots in her day, but her latest for Beat magazine definitely wins the title of strangest.
We’re not quite sure at what point the production team was like “oh hey, throw this chicken in the shot,” but clearly, it happened.
Because here’s Bey …
…looking flawless …
…next to a chicken.
Maybe there’s some underlying commentary here (although any time a Black person poses with a chicken, it immediately makes me raise my brow) and it’s just being lost on me. The theme was “Americana” but chickens are hardly unique to this country, right? So I’m just over here like, oh hey, that’s a cute chicken. But why?
Anyway, there is a whole lot of hullabaloo over how it’s her first print interview since 2013, but if this teaser is indicative of the rest of the article, there just isn’t much to get excited about. It’s Bey’s business-as-usual style of pageant-ready answers. Peep them below/
What does fear taste like?
Success. I have accomplished nothing without a little taste of fear in my mouth.
Which Beyoncé era would she go dressed as for Halloween?
Destiny’s Child Survivor era with the army fatigues. Or maybe Bootylicious with the gold tooth and pink tips in my hair.
What does she sing in the shower?
Holy Ghost by Kim Burrell
Does she Netflix or does she chill?
Netflix and chill.
What’s the last song that got stuck in her head?
Jugg by Fetty Was
What does she have on her pizza?
Extra tomato sauce and jalapeños.
The issue, chicken and all, is out October 21.
RELATED STORIES:
God Bless The Queen: Beyonce Covers Beat Magazine
Beyonce, Zendaya and Queen Latifah Fan Out At Janet Jackson Concert
Black Girl Magic: Michelle Obama Surprises Beyonce At Global Citizen Festival
21 Times Beyonce Couldn't Believe She Was Beyonce
1 of 22
1. Be Yourself & If You Can't Be Yourself, Be Beyonce
When you are Beyonce, it must be really hard to realize that you are Beyonce. These are all the times Beyonce could not believe that she's Beyonce.
2 of 22
2. When You Still Can't Believe Your Reflection Is Beyonce
3 of 22
3. When Your Voice Is Beyonce's Voice
4 of 22
4. When You Hear Your Voice & It's Beyonce's Voice
5 of 22
5. We're NOT The Same–Everybody's Not Beyonce
6 of 22
6. When Your Reflection Is Beyonce
7 of 22
7. OMG I'm Beyonce?!
8 of 22
8. It's A Privilege To Be Beyonce
9 of 22
9. The Mother, The Daughter & The Holy Spirit
10 of 22
10. I'm Your Favorite Entertainer's Favorite Entertainer?!
11 of 22
11. So Excited To Be Beyonce
12 of 22
12. When The Best Show On Earth Is The One You Put On
13 of 22
13. Contemplating Being Beyonce
14 of 22
14. When She Finally Realizes She's Beyonce
15 of 22
15. When The Spawn Of Beyonce Proves It Exists
16 of 22
16. When Beyonce Falsely Believes She's Human
17 of 22
17. When Beyonce Can't Believe Her Husband Is Jay Z
18 of 22
18. Someone Told Her She's Beyonce
19 of 22
19. No Really, You're Beyonce
20 of 22
20. Cheer Up Girl! You're Beyonce!
21 of 22
21. When Your Life Is Literally A Dream
22 of 22
22. Fin!
Whose Idea Was It To Make Beyonce Pose Seductively With A Chicken In Beat Mag? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com