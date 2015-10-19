Rickey Smiley Raps One Of His Favorite Songs Of All Time [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley takes a trip down memory lane and raps his favorite rap song of all time! He says it’s the story of life. Click on the audio player to hear Rickey explain how and rap the song in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
