Police: Body Found In Freezer Believed To Be Missing 11-Year-Old Girl, Mother Arrested

The Florida mother of a missing 11-year-old has been arrested in connection with her disappearance after a body was found in a relative’s deep freezer, reports WFLA.

Keishanna Thomas, the 31-year-old mother of four other children, was arrested and held on contempt of court charges on Sunday after failing to answer questions about the whereabouts of her missing daughter, Janiya Thomas.

The child was last seen in August 2014.

Janiya’s aunt and grandmother called the authorities on Sunday after recently finding out she was missing. Last week, Thomas and an unidentified man dropped off the freezer at the grandmother’s home, but never said where it came from. After breaking the lock on the freezer and discovering a body, the grandmother and aunt called the police.

A DNA test has been done to determine if the body is Janiya’s.

The New York Daily News reports:

“Mother’s silence to me says she’s guilty. She’s not a mother,” Bradenton Police spokesman Lt. James Racky told reporters late Sunday. “She’s wicked, she’s wrong, she’s criminal. She’s possibly a killer. The child in there is somebody’s child,” Racky added. “We try to put on a calm face about it, but it disgusts me,” said Racky, who is a father himself.

Police believe Thomas was resentful of the child’s digestive heath problems, an issue Janiya’s father reportedly died from.

An investigation was brought upon Thomas in September, when her 12-year-old son called the police from a local Walmart to report child abuse.

Currently, the children are in state custody. Police are expecting to speak with the man who helped Thomas drop the freezer off at her relative’s home.

