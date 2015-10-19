CLOSE
Music
Chief Keef Releases "Bih," "Don't Love 'Em," & "Cabbage" (NEW MUSIC)

Chief Keef

Glo Gang can’t stop, won’t stop right now.

Taking a page out of the Gucci Mane playbook, Chief Keef releases a gang of new music, including two Rozey-produced songs, “Don’t Love Em” and “Cabbage,” and a Sonny Digital-produced cut titled “Bih.”

“That bih better fix my car, that bih better throw me somethin’/ that bih better be a quarterback, better kick, field goal me somethin’/ that bih better be a contractor, that bih better f*ck around know how to make houses,” raps Chief Keef.

You can definitely count on the Chicago rapper releasing more projects before the year comes to an end.

Take a listen to Keef’s three new joints below.

“Bih” 

“Don’t Love Em” 

“Cabbage” 

26 Throwback Pics Of Rapper Eve (PHOTOS)

Chief Keef Releases "Bih," "Don't Love 'Em," & "Cabbage" (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

