Chief Keef Releases “Bih,” “Don’t Love ‘Em,” & “Cabbage” (NEW MUSIC)

Glo Gang can’t stop, won’t stop right now.
Taking a page out of the Gucci Mane playbook, Chief Keef releases a gang of new music, including two Rozey-produced songs, “Don’t Love Em” and “Cabbage,” and a Sonny Digital-produced cut titled “Bih.”
“That bih better fix my car, that bih better throw me somethin’/ that bih better be a quarterback, better kick, field goal me somethin’/ that bih better be a contractor, that bih better f*ck around know how to make houses,” raps Chief Keef.
You can definitely count on the Chicago rapper releasing more projects before the year comes to an end.
Take a listen to Keef’s three new joints below.
“Bih”
“Don’t Love Em”
“Cabbage”
26 Throwback Pics Of Rapper Eve (PHOTOS)
Source:Getty
1 of 26
1. Eve smiles for the camera with Stevie J in the cut.
Source:Getty
2 of 26
2. Eve and her paw prints spotted chillin' with the Ruff Ryders.
Source:Getty
3 of 26
3. Eve and old flame Stevie J show love to the camera.
Source:Getty
4 of 26
4. Eve went Kool-Aid red way before bad girl RiRi did.
Source:Getty
5 of 26
5. The pit bull in a skirt rocks a du-rag.
Source:Getty
6 of 26
6. Eve rocks designer labels and red cornrows while performing.
Source:Getty
7 of 26
7. Remember jersey dresses?
Source:Getty
8 of 26
8. Eve lets her paw prints peek through at the beach.
Source:Getty
9 of 26
9. The pit bull in a skirt.
Source:Getty
10 of 26
10. Mary J. Blige and Eve rock the 2003 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.
Source:Getty
11 of 26
11. Dame Dash shows Eve some love while hitting up "The Woodsman" premiere.
Source:Getty
12 of 26
12. Eve's resting bitch face set the bar pretty high.
Source:Getty
13 of 26
13. Eve glitters in gold.
Source:Getty
14 of 26
14. Eve and Diddy share a laugh on stage at VH1's Big In 2003 Awards.
Source:Getty
15 of 26
15. Eve's hips don't lie.
Source:Getty
16 of 26
16. Eve gets up close and personal.
Source:Getty
17 of 26
17. Eve's got legs for days and you ain't even know it.
Source:Getty
18 of 26
18. Eve lets the sun hit her flawless skin.
Source:Getty
19 of 26
19. Eve gets a kiss from old boo Stevie J.
Source:Getty
20 of 26
20. Eve accepts an award at the 1st Annual BET Awards.
Source:Getty
21 of 26
21. Ananda Lewis and Eve show off their 'fits while taking a pic together.
Source:Getty
22 of 26
22. Eve goes sheer and rocks her signature durag-fedora combo.
Source:Getty
23 of 26
23. Eve lets the girls out to play at the 2002 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.
Source:Getty
24 of 26
24. Eve goes platinum blonde in stripes and a pointed heel.
Source:Getty
25 of 26
25. Eve and La La are pretty in pink at MTV's "Direct Effect Presents: Fashionably Loud."
Source:Getty
26 of 26
26. Gwen Stefani and Eve hit up the 3rd Annual Teen Choice Awards.
Chief Keef Releases “Bih,” “Don’t Love ‘Em,” & “Cabbage” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com