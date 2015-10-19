Michael B. Jordan Sips Coffee With His “Creed” Boo Down In Miami

The Revolt Music Conference down in Miami was the place to be for all things in the entertainment industry this weekend. It also played host to a sneak peek of Creed, the new movie from Warner Bros. starring Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson.

The two told a packed conference hall at the Fontainebleau Hotel all about the ins and outs of becoming actors, making the film, and helping young people interested in making movies get a ton of knowledge about how to break into the business. Tessa said she decided to go hard in acting when she realized it was the one thing she didn’t want to quit.

When the duo wasn’t promoting Creed, they were enjoying the beauty of Miami. Tessa got to watch Diddy, Lil Wayne, DeJ Loaf, Post Malone and many others rock the Revolt Music Conference stage. And she got super turnt when Lil Kim made a guest appearance.

They even got to unwind a little bit with a coffee break from Cafe Versavilles. Tessa wrote, “Sweet coffee break with my #CREED boo, @michaelbjordan. Thanks for having us Miami! ☕️🌴 @revolttv #RMC2015”

Creed – which also stars Sylvester Stallone – is in theaters everywhere on Thanksgiving Day.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

