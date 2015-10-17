CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Did A Producer Offer Sheree Whitfield A Spot On RHOA In Exchange For Stealing Her Reality Show Idea?

There's more "reality" in the behind the scenes deals than on camera!

2 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Source: Mark Hill / Bravo

Have you wondered why Sheree Whitfield is back on RHOA for season 8 after departing in season 4? According to The Daily Mail, Sheree thinks she was tricked! In addition to being a fitness guru and former clothing designer, (remember #SheBySheree?) the 45-year-old is also a licensed real estate agent.

Though she has yet to finish building her own mansion, “Chateau Sheree”, she’s said to be great at selling other people homes. While working in the field, she’s met several other successful women brokers and of course they need a reality show.

Sheree pitched the idea to one of the RHOA executive producers, Carlos King who then went behind her back and pitched the idea to several networks. WeTV eventually picked up the series, Selling It: In the ATL as a spin-off of Cutting It: In the ATL.

Instagram Photo

In effort to not have Sheree sue him for stealing her idea, Carlos offered her a co-executive producer title on Selling It and a full time role on RHOA. Sheree thought she was going to step into Nene‘s queen bee position and have season 8 focus on her return the way Bravo promoted Bethenny Frankels return to the Real Housewives of New York.

Sheree started filming before receiving her contract. Once she did, she learned she was only in 10 of the seasons 24 episodes and her services won’t be needed for the three part reunion show! #Ouch

Supposedly, Sheree’s last day filming was in DC during the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March which she attended with Porsha.

Instagram Photo

Now that Sheree is left out for the rest of the season, she’s upset! But we don’t understand her issue, she’s actually winning. After a three year TV hiatus, she’s getting an executive producer credit and checks for the two series and she doesn’t even have to put up with the cast full time?

If she really wants to hold a peach again, all she has to do is take some notes from Porsha who was demoted and promoted within one season. Sheree just needs to find some mess to get into during the hiatus and she’ll be back to full time peach by season 9!

Instagram Photo

RELATED STORIES: 

From Sheree To Cynthia: The Rise & Fall Of Nene’s Friendships On ‘RHOA’

Did NeNe Leakes Get Sheree Whitfield Fired From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta?’

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member

Continue reading Did A Producer Offer Sheree Whitfield A Spot On RHOA In Exchange For Stealing Her Reality Show Idea?

10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2819561”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2819561″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2819561″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2819561” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Did A Producer Offer Sheree Whitfield A Spot On RHOA In Exchange For Stealing Her Reality Show Idea? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Carlos King , RHOA , sheree whitfield

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close