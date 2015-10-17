Did A Producer Offer Sheree Whitfield A Spot On RHOA In Exchange For Stealing Her Reality Show Idea?

Source: Mark Hill / Bravo

Have you wondered why Sheree Whitfield is back on RHOA for season 8 after departing in season 4? According to The Daily Mail, Sheree thinks she was tricked! In addition to being a fitness guru and former clothing designer, (remember #SheBySheree?) the 45-year-old is also a licensed real estate agent.

Though she has yet to finish building her own mansion, “Chateau Sheree”, she’s said to be great at selling other people homes. While working in the field, she’s met several other successful women brokers and of course they need a reality show.

Sheree pitched the idea to one of the RHOA executive producers, Carlos King who then went behind her back and pitched the idea to several networks. WeTV eventually picked up the series, Selling It: In the ATL as a spin-off of Cutting It: In the ATL.

In effort to not have Sheree sue him for stealing her idea, Carlos offered her a co-executive producer title on Selling It and a full time role on RHOA. Sheree thought she was going to step into Nene‘s queen bee position and have season 8 focus on her return the way Bravo promoted Bethenny Frankel‘s return to the Real Housewives of New York.

Sheree started filming before receiving her contract. Once she did, she learned she was only in 10 of the seasons 24 episodes and her services won’t be needed for the three part reunion show! #Ouch

Supposedly, Sheree’s last day filming was in DC during the 20th Anniversary of the Million Man March which she attended with Porsha.

Now that Sheree is left out for the rest of the season, she’s upset! But we don’t understand her issue, she’s actually winning. After a three year TV hiatus, she’s getting an executive producer credit and checks for the two series and she doesn’t even have to put up with the cast full time?

If she really wants to hold a peach again, all she has to do is take some notes from Porsha who was demoted and promoted within one season. Sheree just needs to find some mess to get into during the hiatus and she’ll be back to full time peach by season 9!

