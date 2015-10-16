Bia “Bobby Brown” (NEW VIDEO)

Pharrell’s i am OTHER artist Bia releases the visual for her new single “Bobby Brown.”
Paying homage to fellow Boston native Bobby Brown, Bia’s video features throwback footage of the “King of R&B” when he reigned supreme.
Discovered by former Star Trak artist FamLay, Bia found herself in the presence of Pharrell who immediately wanted to sign the self-proclaimed “Perico Princess.”
Bia’s currently readying her debut project Knock On Wood which is due out later on this year. Watch Bia’s new video up top.
PHOTO CREDIT: i am OTHER
Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
Source:Getty
1 of 16
1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell's co-sign early on.
Source:Getty
2 of 16
2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West.
Source:Getty
3 of 16
3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool.
Source:Getty
4 of 16
4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell's clothing line.
Source:Getty
5 of 16
5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand.
Source:Getty
6 of 16
6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams.
Source:Getty
7 of 16
7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his "travel bag."
Source:Getty
8 of 16
8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol?
Source:Getty
9 of 16
9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show.
Source:Getty
10 of 16
10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope.
Source:Getty
11 of 16
11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice.
Source:Getty
12 of 16
12. Ice Cream craze.
Source:Getty
13 of 16
13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin' it hard.
Source:Getty
14 of 16
14. The infamous Pharrell hat.
Source:Getty
15 of 16
15. Back in the day, Pharrell's signature style included trucker hats.
Source:Getty
16 of 16
16. When his pants were shorter than his wife's on the red carpet.
