Bia “Bobby Brown” (NEW VIDEO)

Paying homage to fellow Boston native Bobby Brown, Bia's video features throwback footage of the "King of R&B" when he reigned supreme.

Pharrell’s i am OTHER artist Bia releases the visual for her new single “Bobby Brown.”

Paying homage to fellow Boston native Bobby Brown, Bia’s video features throwback footage of the “King of R&B” when he reigned supreme.

Discovered by former Star Trak artist FamLay, Bia found herself in the presence of Pharrell who immediately wanted to sign the self-proclaimed “Perico Princess.”

Bia’s currently readying her debut project Knock On Wood which is due out later on this year. Watch Bia’s new video up top.

PHOTO CREDIT: i am OTHER

Bia “Bobby Brown” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

bia , I Am Other , new video , pharrell williams

