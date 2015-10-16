Malia Obama Stands Next To A Boy Playing Beer Pong; Conservative Media Goes Crazy

Guys, this weekend, Malia Obama STOOD NEXT TO SOMEONE. At a PARTY!

For shame! Apparently, this poor teenage girl can’t live.

Ok, so here’s this messy tea.

Malia Obama is visiting schools trying to decide where she will go to college. While visiting Brown University this weekend, the 17-year-old stayed with a friend in a dorm room and attended a party with students, some of whom were playing beer pong.

A fellow partygoer put the picture of her on SnapChat and conservative website DailyCaller.com got a screen grab of it. Malia is not seen drinking or even holding a cup, but instead stands there with her arms crossed.

Click here to see the photo.

It didn’t help that other partygoers Tweeted about her being in attendance:

I should definitely tweet about the fact that malia Obama was at a party on my floor last night — Jamillionaire (@thisismyjams) October 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While the website keeps talking about her being “the only cool Obama,” it’s pretty clear the end goal here, and that’s to make her look like she is going to be an out of control teen once she gets to college.

Please let the girl be!

RELATED STORIES:

Malia Obama Begins College Application Process With Ivy League Tours

President Obama Is A Big Ball Of Emotions Over Malia Heading To College Next Year

Malia Obama Lands An Interniship On Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’

6 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819411”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2819411″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819411″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819411” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); President Obama Takes His Girls To NYC [PHOTOS] 1 of 6 1. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia It was a good day for a walk as President Obama took his daughters, Sasha and Malia out to Central Park. 2 of 6 2. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia The girls were joined by a few friends, some secret service… 3 of 6 3. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia and apparently the entire island of Manhattan! 4 of 6 4. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia Yep, wherever the president goes, the multitudes follow. 5 of 6 5. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia He was pretty good about connecting with the people during his daddy daughter day. 6 of 6 6. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia Not a bad Saturday overall. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2819411”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2819411″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2819411″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2819411” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Malia Obama Stands Next To A Boy Playing Beer Pong; Conservative Media Goes Crazy President Obama Takes His Girls To NYC [PHOTOS] Check out these pics of President Obama walking with his daughters in Central Park! jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2819411”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2819411″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2819411″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2819411” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Malia Obama Stands Next To A Boy Playing Beer Pong; Conservative Media Goes Crazy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com