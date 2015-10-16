CLOSE
Entertainment News
Malia Obama Stands Next To A Boy Playing Beer Pong; Conservative Media Goes Crazy

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-RETURN

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Guys, this weekend, Malia Obama STOOD NEXT TO SOMEONE.  At a PARTY! 

For shame! Apparently, this poor teenage girl can’t live.

Ok, so here’s this messy tea.

Malia Obama is visiting schools trying to decide where she will go to college. While visiting Brown University this weekend, the 17-year-old stayed with a friend in a dorm room and attended a party with students, some of whom were playing beer pong.

A fellow partygoer put the picture of her on SnapChat and conservative website DailyCaller.com got a screen grab of it. Malia is not seen drinking or even holding a cup, but instead stands there with her arms crossed.

It didn’t help that other partygoers Tweeted about her being in attendance:

While the website keeps talking about her being “the only cool Obama,” it’s pretty clear the end goal here, and that’s to make her look like she is going to be an out of control teen once she gets to college.

Please let the girl be!

President Obama Takes His Girls To NYC [PHOTOS]

President Obama Takes His Girls To NYC [PHOTOS]

Check out these pics of President Obama walking with his daughters in Central Park!

Malia Obama Stands Next To A Boy Playing Beer Pong; Conservative Media Goes Crazy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Barack Obama , Brown University , Malia Obama

photos
