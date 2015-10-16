CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

Why Pope Francis Is A Bigger G Than Lucious Lyon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jeff Johnson explains why all the hubbub over Pope Francis points to a greater sign that he is the real deal- realer than Lucious Lyon, even! Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Pope Francis In America: How Will The Pontiff’s Visit Impact Black Catholics?

RELATED: Church Announcements: 21 Menu Items For The Pope Visit [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: City Of Baltimore Hires Real-Life Olivia Pope Judy Smith To Save Its Image

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/exclusives/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://blackamericaweb.com//embed/playlist/122163View gallery

    Why Pope Francis Is A Bigger G Than Lucious Lyon [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    G , Lucious Lyon , pope francis

    Also On 97.9 The Beat:
    49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
    BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
    49 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     4 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close