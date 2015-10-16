On the heels of announcing his album’s release date, Chris Brown shares a previously unreleased track titled “Gravity.”

Over the past few weeks, Chris Brown has seen much success with the release of his single “Liquor,” which is quickly climbing up the Billboard charts. In a giving mood, Chris Brown tweeted:

https://t.co/iJRCre0eZz did this a while ago. unreleased breezy collection — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) October 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Stuck in the middle of my past and my future/ it’s stuck in between us, trying to give love another try/ it’s tripping me out because I rather go on and be lonely,” sings Chris.

Chris’ forthcoming album Royalty is slated to drop on November 27 (Black Friday). Listen to Chris’ unreleased track below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com