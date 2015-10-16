CLOSE
Music
Home

Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of announcing his album's release date, Chris Brown shares a previously unreleased track titled "Gravity."

0 reads
Leave a comment

2015 BET Awards - Show

On the heels of announcing his album’s release date, Chris Brown shares a previously unreleased track titled “Gravity.”

Over the past few weeks, Chris Brown has seen much success with the release of his single “Liquor,” which is quickly climbing up the Billboard charts. In a giving mood, Chris Brown tweeted:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Stuck in the middle of my past and my future/ it’s stuck in between us, trying to give love another try/ it’s tripping me out because I rather go on and be lonely,” sings Chris.

Chris’ forthcoming album Royalty is slated to drop on November 27 (Black Friday). Listen to Chris’ unreleased track below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Continue reading Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC)

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114057”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114057″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114057″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114057” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chris Brown , new music

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close