Pockets On Fleek: Trey Songz Had The Best Response To Paying Off His Federal Tax Lien For $750K

Trey Songz

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Last month, Trey Songz reportedly started up a rocky relationship with the IRS, as he was hit with a federal tax lien.

TMZ reports that the Trigga singer received the lien that totaled up to a whopping $748,870.08 for his income in 2013 while he was in Miami.

The site also says that 2013 was also the same year that he spent $35,000 per month on a Hollywood Hills mansion, but it’s no sweat for the crooner anymore.

Trey has reportedly paid off the debt to the IRS, and posted a hilarious screenshot of a texting conversation with his mother, who commented that the money was chum change for him.

At least now that’s out of the way and Trigga won’t have to worry about what he owes anymore.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Pockets On Fleek: Trey Songz Had The Best Response To Paying Off His Federal Tax Lien For $750K was originally published on globalgrind.com

federal tax lien , Tax lien , Trey Songz

