Tasha Cobbs And Erica Campbell Win Big At 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Erica Campbell and tasha Cobbs

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Tonight, the 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards were handed out in 41 categories, as well as 4 special awards. Co-hosted by Erica Campbell and Sadie Robertson, the night drew a record attendance at the Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University.

List of award winners are as follows:

Song of the Year: “How Can It Be,” – Lauren Daigle (writers) Jason Ingram, Jeff Johnson, Paul Mabury

Artist of the Year: Lecrae

New Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle

Southern Gospel Album of Year: Pray Now – Karen Peck & New River (producer) Wayne Haun

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year: I Luh God (ft. Big Shizz)” – Erica Campbell (writers) Warren Campbell, Erica Campbell, Lashawn Daniels

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Anomaly – Lecrae (producers) Dirty Rice, Joseph Prielozny, Street Symphony, S1, J. Rhodes, 808XEIite, GAWVI, Nate Robinson, Mashell, Derke Minor, Vohnbeatz, Lasanna, “Ace” Harris, Alex Medina, Jaquebeatz

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: RUN WILD, LIVE FREE, LOVE STRONG – for King & Country (producers) Seth Mosley, Tedd T. Matte Hales, Ben Glover

Gospel Artist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs

Praise and Worship Song of the Year: “Because He Lives (Amen)” – Matt Maher (writers) Chris Tomlin, Daniel Carson, Ed Cash, Gloria Gaither, Jason Ingram, Matt Maher, Bill Gaither

Inspirational Film: Mom’s Night Out (directors) The Erwin Brothers (producers) Affirm Films, FourBoys Ent. Provident Films, Pure Flix Ent. And TriStar Pictures

Special recognition honors also presented this evening include:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award Bobby Jones Gospel and John Rivers 20 The Countdown Magazine
  • GMA IMPACT AWARD – YouTube
  • The Outstanding Mainstream Contribution to Gospel Music Award – Mark Burnett and Roma Downey
  • Radio Impact Award – CCM – The Joy FM, Southern Gospel – enlighten, Gospel – WPRS – FM 104.1

The entire show will broadcast exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Sunday, October 18th at 9:00PM CST.

Watch the  exclusive video below in which Erica Campbell talks about her favorite Dove Moment Ever!

Tasha Cobbs And Erica Campbell Win Big At 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards was originally published on elev8.com

