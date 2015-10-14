CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

American Music Awards Snubs Gospel Music Completely

0 reads
Leave a comment
Erica Campbell and Lecrae

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Yesterday morning, the 2015 American Music Awards  nominations were announced on Good Morning America. There was a glaring omission when all the names and categories were revealed.

The American Music Awards snubbed  gospel music performers and fans  completely this year. The only bite or nod to the genre is a watered down category called Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational. The nominees this year for  category are Casting Crowns, Hillsong United and Mercy Me. The category only has three nominees, when artist of the year has twelve nominees.

Gospel music is unappreciated, misunderstood and neglected by mainstream media.

This is painfully true from the highly critical Op Ed written in  The Washington Post, to the off camera  presentation of 2015 Billboard Awards  Gospel/Christian category presentation. Lecrae deserved his moment. He debuted on Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart over Maroon 5, the biggest pop group in the country. The Grammy Awardsignores Gospel too!  The Gospel Music categories are presented before the main show in the auditorium across the street from the Shine Auditorium. It is rarely ever televised.

Let’s just part aside the fact that no traditional gospel is discussed or has been discussed in months. Let’s just focus on the present time. Their narrow view of gospel and its affect on music fans is reflected in the stunning  mix of contemporary nominees not mentioned.  J. MossJessica ReedyTasha Page LockhartDonald Lawrence3 Winans Brothers  The Walls Group, Erica Campbell, Casey J were all ignored.

All other genres  borrow from this deeply spiritual music. Think about it. The call and response of rap comes from praise and worship. Booming soul  shaking vocals comes from the lead vocalist singing and pleading their case to the heavens. Questioning soulful riffs come from singing parables.

How can you deny this thread that weaves through popular music. How can you deny a part of our culture that has paved and led the way to social change and personal victory? What is that?

Originally, The American Music Awards nominations were based on sales on Soundscan and Cashbox airplay summaries. New media  introduced the addition of social media and video plays to the determination.

It is a shame that once again Gospel music gets ignored. Gospel music fans need to be recognized too!

Don’t miss these great stories:

Make sure that you are part of our Facebook Family.

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/elev8-original/&#8221;; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com&#8221;;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/1402453View gallery

 

American Music Awards Snubs Gospel Music Completely was originally published on elev8.com

American Music Awards 2015 , Erica Campbell , LeCrae

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close