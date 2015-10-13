CLOSE
Miracles Happen: Stevie J Captures A Beautiful Moment Between Joseline & Mimi

If there’s anyone who is winning right now, it may just be Stevie J, believe it or not.

Over the past few years, fans of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta have watched the veteran producer deal with the craziness in his love and personal life, but a miracle has happened.

This past reunion show, Stevie’s alleged wife, Joseline Hernandez, and his ex-girlfriend, as well as the mother of his child, Mimi Faust, decided to make amends after going at it season after season.

Not only are the two cordial with each other so that Stevie and Mimi can co-parent while he and Joseline pursue their relationship, but they’ve become actual friends, and possibly business partners.

The former Bad Boy producer took to his Twitter to share a beautiful moment of the trio meeting up, where both Joseline and Mimi are sitting right next to each other, smiling for Stevie’s photo op.

It looks like everything is going splendidly in Stevie J’s world, and we’re glad that the storm has passed.

Do you guys think these two can keep it cool for good?

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Miracles Happen: Stevie J Captures A Beautiful Moment Between Joseline & Mimi was originally published on globalgrind.com

Joseline Hernandez , Mimi Faust , Stevie J

