‘Best Man’ Cast Reunion: Taye Diggs To Guest Star On Morris Chestnut’s Show ‘Rosewood’

They started out as co-stars on The Best Man, and it seems that nearly two decades and superstardom haven’t changed the friendship between Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut.

Diggs just inked a deal to guest-star on Morris Chestnut’s FOX show Rosewood for three episodes.

Diggs will play “Dr. Mike Boyce” on the show, an infectious disease doc based in Miami and Rosewood’s best friend. His character is also said to be involved in a bit of a flirtation between Det. Villa, much to the jealousy surprise of Rosewood.

Having just wrapped his run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Diggs will appear in the episodes beginning in November.

FOX is rapidly becoming the network with the most Black actors headlining shows, and so many of the actors came up together in the 90s film circuit. Their other Best Man co-star Sanaa Lathan reportedly just inked a deal to star in a police drama on the network, and of course, Terrence Howard is a certified superstar with the massive success of Empire.

We will definitely be tuning in to see all of this sexiness on our screen.

Hello Handsome: Intellectual BAEs Who Mentally Seduce Us 1 of 18 1. Talk Nerdy To Me Who doesn't love a good set of abs and a sexy smile? Couple those two physical attributes with a beautiful mind and you've found our favorite intellectual BAEs! See if yours made the list. And have we forgotten anyone? 2 of 18 2. Poppa Pope's Appearance on 'The Nightly Show' He shut down the whole Confederate flag conversation with one signature Poppa Pope rant. 3 of 18 3. Malcolm X As one of the biggest civil rights leaders, Malcolm X has earned his place in history. “A race of people is like an individual man; until it uses its own talent, takes pride in its own history, expresses its own culture, affirms its own selfhood, it can never fulfill itself.” 4 of 18 4. Tupac Known as a gangster rapper, but revered for his lyrical intelligence, Tupac was and will always be BAE. Check out this vintage interview about Tupac's interest in Hip Hop, police brutality & more: http://bit.ly/1JlcSpp 5 of 18 5. John Legend We love when celebrities use their prestige to speak for the voiceless. John Legend did just that. “Nina Simone said that it’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times in which we live. We wrote this song for a film that was based on events that were 50 years ago, but we say that Selma is now, because the struggle for justice is right now,” Legend said at the Oscars. He's also written an op-ed to spark change in America 6 of 18 6. Marc Lamont Hill ‘I’m Looking at the Trail of Dead Black People!’ Lamont Hill, Ex-Detective Clash over Cops–He's always a champion for disenfranchised Black people and he does it while looking like a bag of very attractive money. 7 of 18 7. Nas Forbes has called him a "rap genius," and the title is well-deserved. From his brilliant lyrics to his brooding looks, we're always here for Nasir. 8 of 18 8. Phillip Agnew-Founder Of Dream Defenders Dream Defenders is credited with putting the Trayvon Martin case on the national radar. They now have chapters on nine college campuses in Florida and highlights racial and social economic-justice issues like prison privatization, racial profiling and "zero tolerance" policies in schools — which many believe lead students of color straight into the prison system. President Obama” class=””> 9 of 18 9. President Obama You don't need a reason, but in case you do: Harvard graduate. President. 10 of 18 10. Balitmore Activist Kwame Rose He's infamous for telling Geraldo to leave Baltimore during live Fox News coverage. 11 of 18 11. Jussie Smollet We love him, but when he said Donald Trump had "purchased intelligence," we just swooned. He made us love words more than we already do! 12 of 18 12. David Banner His rap career catapulted him into the spotlight, and now that he's gotten our attention, he's using it for good. He's become a social activist, speaking against police brutality and systematic racism. Recently, he advised women to respect themselves and received an outraged response, but we are still here for his activism. 13 of 18 13. Laz Alonso The smartest thing about this man besides his Bachelor's degree from Howard, is that he doesn't date fellow celebrities. Brilliant! 14 of 18 14. Jesse Williams Just look at this man's tweets. SWOON! http://bit.ly/1IG6A5G 15 of 18 15. Wendell Pierce Start the video at 0:49 seconds. 16 of 18 16. Common We think it's mostly about his intellectual lyrics, but we're sure Common has more than common sense. 17 of 18 17. Lance Gross We think it was when he wrote that open letter to George Zimmerman in 2013 that we first noticed that the chocolate drop that is Lance had a brain. "I bet you never thought that by shooting a Black male, you'd end up inheriting all of his struggles," Gross passionately wrote. 18 of 18 18. Van Jones We're here for anyone who schools Don Lemon. About 3 minutes in, Van Jones schools Don Lemon so good, we're clutching our pearls. Continue reading 'Best Man' Cast Reunion: Taye Diggs To Guest Star On Morris Chestnut's Show 'Rosewood' Hello Handsome: Intellectual BAEs Who Mentally Seduce Us

‘Best Man’ Cast Reunion: Taye Diggs To Guest Star On Morris Chestnut’s Show ‘Rosewood’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com