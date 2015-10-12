CLOSE
While many fans of the Cowboys and Patriots were stunned by the 30-6 blowout last night, things got a lot more serious after the game.

According to the Arlington Police Department, a man in his early 40s suffered a gunshot wound to the head resulting from an altercation in a parking lot near AT&T Stadium following the Cowboys-Patriots game yesterday afternoon.

Once emergency services arrived, the victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

Witness Lester Peters saw the whole thing go down and was also threatened. He said the suspect first held a gun to his head, though he revealed, “I didn’t think he was going to pull the trigger,” he said.

The suspect tried to flee, but was injured when he tripped over a retaining wall, and also was taken to a hospital. Witnesses said the incident started soon after the Cowboys’ loss to the Patriots. The Cowboys game may have ended around 6:30 p.m., but fans are allowed to tailgate in AT&T Stadium’s surrounding areas for up to two hours after the game, according to stadium policy.

Oddly enough that same policy states, “within the stadium’s secured parking perimeter are subject to a security inspection before being allowed to park.”

The incident is yet another much-needed reminder that amending gun control needs to happen sooner than later.

SOURCE: Star-Telegram

Fan Shot In Head Following The Cowboys-Patriots Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

