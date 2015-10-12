CLOSE
"The Walking Dead" Premiere Was Off The Chain & Someone Owes Someone A Protein Bar

The Walking Dead returned last night to kick off their sixth season with a herd of Walkers bigger than any we’ve ever seen. The episode was solid and filled with zombies, drama, death, and flashbacks to fill us in on what’s been going on since we last left Rick and the gang.

This episode was surprisingly funny, especially when mullet-wearing Eugene complimented Heath, played by Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins, by saying, “I fully respect your hair game.” The other funniest moment was when Morgan confronted Michonne about his protein bars: “That’s how it is, you always think there’s one more peanut butter left.”

This could also lead to a romantic relationship between Morgan and Michonne, since the two are an item in the comic books, so it certainly can happen on the show. Wouldn’t we all like to see these two get close?

Still, this episode wasn’t about comedy or jokes, it was about a sea of Walkers stuck in a canyon right near the crew’s settlement and they needed to figure out how to get them away from their camp. That dilemma made this one of the greatest season premieres in the history of the show. Creator Rob Kirkman issued his thoughts on the season 6 premiere.

“You’ve got the horn, which is drawing them to Alexandria and that’s bad news. It’s probable that there’s a storyline in the comic involving that big herd coming to Alexandria, which also might offer insight into some of the craziness that we have in store. The Wolves are also still in the mix, which is something that wasn’t part of the comic book. This is our most intense season yet,” he said.

Next week’s episode looks equally as intense and Kirkman says this season will be filled with a lot of death, even the characters we’ve grown to love.

There’s certainly a lot of death this season, but I don’t know if it’s more or less than any other season. We’re always looking for new and interesting ways [to kill off characters]. That’s part of the show and moving into the sixth season, we keep things exciting, refreshing and new.

We’ll be tuning in. Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

PHOTO CREDIT: AMC

"The Walking Dead" Premiere Was Off The Chain & Someone Owes Someone A Protein Bar was originally published on globalgrind.com

