Google Donates $10,000 In Domain Buyer’s Honor

It’s not every day someone gets to beat Google, but that’s what happened when Sanmay Ved purchased the domain for twelve bucks earlier this month thanks to a website flaw.
Google got its domain back and told Ved that the company pay a penny for him to fork over the dot-com. The company changed its mind, according to Metro UK, and decided to make a donation on Ved’s behalf.
The young man said that he’d wanted the cash to go to charity because purchasing Google.com was “never about the money.”
“I don’t care about the money. It was never about the money. I also want to set an example that it’s people who want to find bugs and that it’s not always about the money.”
Just how much was donated in his honor? Ved says “more than $10,000” was given to an Indian foundation that helps bring education to poverty-stricken areas.
SOURCE: Metro UK | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
