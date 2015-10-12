Kylie Jenner Frames Tyga’s Mugshot For Her Bookshelf

Just when you thought the love affair between Kylie Jenner and Tyga had reached unfathomable heights, guess what, people? There’s more!

This past weekend, Kylie took time out to show off her plush $2.7 million crib on her new app. Of course, she took the MTV Cribs route and displayed her kitchen, bedroom, and more. In addition, she flaunted a picture of her boyfriend, Tyga. Doesn’t sound weird, right? Well, the photo that she decided to get framed was Tyga’s mugshot.

The mugshot dates back to his 2012 arrest in Vegas stemming from a warrant for a traffic ticket. To make matters worse, his photo sits underneath Kylie’s picture of her grandmother, Esther. Kind of creepy, if you ask us.

Despite being entangled in a web of media scrutiny, Kylie and Tyga continue to go against the grain and push forward with their relationship. From Tyga’s Kylie-assisted video “Stimulated,” to a bunch of fancy birthday gifts, their love remains intact and for the most part, inexplicable.

SOURCE: MTV | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

21 photos
Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)
1. Kylie and Tyga do charity together in L.A.
2. Kylie cuddled up on Tyga.
3. Kylie and Tyga go as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky for Halloween.
4. Kylie hits an after party with her sisters and Tyga.
5. Kylie was spotted at Universal's Halloween Horror of Nights.
6. Tyga was there with Kylie.
7. Tyga and Kylie stare into one another's eyes.
8. Tyga and Kylie pose with fans at a children's hospital.
9. Kylie and Kendall Jenner party with Tyga and the boys.
10. Kylie and Tyga do a good deed together.
11. Kylie and Tyga make a sick fan's wish come true.
12. He spotted her from across the room.
13. Kylie and Tyga smile with a fan at a children's hospital.
14. Tyga and Kylie pose with George Lopez.
15. Kylie and Tyga do good deeds at a children's hospital together.
16. Tyga takes the wheel.
17. Kylie in the cut.
18. Kylie having a good time giving back.
19. Kendall and Kylie on Tyga's arm before Kylie went punk rock pretty.
20. Tyga has the two coolest girls in town on his arm.
21. Tyga cozies up to the Jenner sisters.

