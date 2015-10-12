Are Lil Durk and DeJ Loaf hip-hop’s new power couple? Seems like it.
The “Dis Ain’t What U Want” rapper and the “Try Me” emcee might have a thing for each other. DeJ posted a sexy pic on the ‘Gram, and the Chicago emcee quickly put heart eyes under her picture.
Durk didn’t stop there— he took to Twitter to send a message that he and his rumored boo are a great couple.
The two have been rumored to be dating or flirting with each other for about a year, and both were spotted together in Atlanta over the weekend during the taping for the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
What do you think of their possible relationship?
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
DeJ Loaf’s Rumored New Bae Says They’re Hip-Hop’s Next Big Couple was originally published on globalgrind.com