DeJ Loaf’s Rumored New Bae Says They’re Hip-Hop’s Next Big Couple

Are Lil Durk and DeJ Loaf hip-hop’s new power couple? Seems like it.

The “Dis Ain’t What U Want” rapper and the “Try Me” emcee might have a thing for each other. DeJ posted a sexy pic on the ‘Gram, and the Chicago emcee quickly put heart eyes under her picture.

Durk didn’t stop there— he took to Twitter to send a message that he and his rumored boo are a great couple.

They say we a item, nxt big hip hop couple😍 — LIL DURK (@lildurk_) October 12, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two have been rumored to be dating or flirting with each other for about a year, and both were spotted together in Atlanta over the weekend during the taping for the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

What do you think of their possible relationship?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

