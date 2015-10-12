CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DeJ Loaf’s Rumored New Bae Says They’re Hip-Hop’s Next Big Couple

0 reads
Leave a comment

Are Lil Durk and DeJ Loaf hip-hop’s new power couple? Seems like it.

The “Dis Ain’t What U Want” rapper and the “Try Me” emcee might have a thing for each other. DeJ posted a sexy pic on the ‘Gram, and the Chicago emcee quickly put heart eyes under her picture.

Durk didn’t stop there— he took to Twitter to send a message that he and his rumored boo are a great couple.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two have been rumored to be dating or flirting with each other for about a year, and both were spotted together in Atlanta over the weekend during the taping for the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

What do you think of their possible relationship?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

DeJ Loaf’s Rumored New Bae Says They’re Hip-Hop’s Next Big Couple was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dej Loaf , Lil Durk , new couple , Relationships

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close