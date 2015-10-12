Michael Jackson’s Sons Star In New Reality Series Featuring The Kardashians

We’ve rarely seen or heard much from Michael Jackson’s three children, Blanket, Prince and Paris following his untimely death in 2009.

Now, his two sons are apart of the cast for Lifetime’s new series, “The Jacksons: Next Generation”. The first two episodes of the show highlighted Tito Jackson‘s sons, Taryll (40), Taj (42) and Ty (38) as they strive to resurrect their singing group, 3T. The series also includes Prince and Blanket’s cousins: Siggy, Jaafar, Royal Jackson, Jermajesty and Donte.

Similar to how “Braxton Family Values” has helped Toni Braxton’s four sisters, especially Tamar to become stars in their own right, with enough publicity and guest cameos, “The Jacksons: Next Generation” could create a wealth of opportunities for the cast.

According to TooFab, Paris Jackson chose not to participate in the show while Blanket, 13 and Prince, 18 were supposedly always on board.

“The only way we would do this show was if it was stipulated that they wouldn’t have to do the show at all,” said TJ. “That was a hurdle for a lot of the networks.”

“If they want to be in it, they can be in it,” he added. “This is their chance to show the world who they are. You know, ‘I’m not this tabloid or this or this or headline.’”

“We didn’t go to Prince and say ‘You’re Michael Jackson’s kids, can you be in our show?’” adds Taryl. “That’s the way the media looks at it. We don’t view them that way. To us, they’re our cousins. They wanted to be in the show as doing things as cousins.”

Read between the lines, Blanket and Prince were probably pressured to sign on in order to give their cousins another chance at fame. Besides Janet Jackson, Michael’s other seven siblings weren’t as commercially successful as solo artists. So it’s not hard to believe the nephews of Michael may need the help of his sons to succeed.

And it wouldn’t be a reality show without The Kardashians. Kim used to date T.J in the 90s, they even went to prom together while Kourtney used to babysit T.J.’s now 15-year-old son, Royal. Both families are still good friends and they attend Taryll’s 40th birthday party as seen in one of the episodes.

Catch clips from “The Jacksons: Next Generation” which airs Fridays at 10pm on Lifetime. Let us know will you be watching?

RELATED STORIES:

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Could Become A Rehab Center For Sexually Abused Kids?

Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan and N.W.A. Need Your Votes for Induction Into The “Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame”

Janet Jackson’s New Album “Unbreakable” Debuts At #1; Stream It Now!

12 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818473”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2818473″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818473″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818473” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos 1 of 12 1. Janet Jackson Drops 'No Sleep' Janet was giving us so much modern-day "That's The Way Love Goes" in her new visual with J.Cole that it got us thinking about all of the Janet videos we've loved over the years. Whenever she came out with a new visual you know we spent daaays trying to learn her moves, and we lived for all of the fashion. Flip ahead for a look at some of her best clips. 2 of 12 2. Nasty Boys 3 of 12 3. I Get So Lonely 4 of 12 4. Rhythm Nation 5 of 12 5. That's The Way Love Goes 6 of 12 6. The Pleasure Principle 7 of 12 7. Runaway 8 of 12 8. Doesn't Really Matter 9 of 12 9. Miss You Much 10 of 12 10. You Want This 11 of 12 11. Alright 12 of 12 12. If Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2818473”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2818473″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2818473″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2818473” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Michael Jackson’s Sons Star In New Reality Series Featuring The Kardashians Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos Check out our list of Janet Jackson's best music videos and get a peek at her new visual with J.Cole for "No Sleep"! jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818473”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818473″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818473″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818473” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Michael Jackson’s Sons Star In New Reality Series Featuring The Kardashians was originally published on hellobeautiful.com