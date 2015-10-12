CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Michael Jackson’s Sons Star In New Reality Series Featuring The Kardashians

Were the sons of the King Of Pop forced to participate in the show to help their cousins singing careers?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jackson Seven

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

We’ve rarely seen or heard much from Michael Jackson’s three children, Blanket, Prince and Paris following his untimely death in 2009.

Now, his two sons are apart of the cast for Lifetime’s new series, “The Jacksons: Next Generation”. The first two episodes of the show highlighted Tito Jackson‘s sons, Taryll (40), Taj (42) and Ty (38) as they strive to resurrect their singing group, 3T. The series also includes Prince and Blanket’s cousins: Siggy, Jaafar, Royal Jackson, Jermajesty and Donte.

Instagram Photo

Similar to how “Braxton Family Values” has helped Toni Braxton’s four sisters, especially Tamar to become stars in their own right, with enough publicity and guest cameos, “The Jacksons: Next Generation” could create a wealth of opportunities for the cast.

According to TooFab, Paris Jackson chose not to participate in the show while Blanket, 13 and Prince, 18 were supposedly always on board.

“The only way we would do this show was if it was stipulated that they wouldn’t have to do the show at all,” said TJ. “That was a hurdle for a lot of the networks.”

“If they want to be in it, they can be in it,” he added. “This is their chance to show the world who they are. You know, ‘I’m not this tabloid or this or this or headline.’” 

“We didn’t go to Prince and say ‘You’re Michael Jackson’s kids, can you be in our show?’” adds Taryl. “That’s the way the media looks at it. We don’t view them that way. To us, they’re our cousins. They wanted to be in the show as doing things as cousins.”

Read between the lines, Blanket and Prince were probably pressured to sign on in order to give their cousins another chance at fame. Besides Janet Jackson, Michael’s other seven siblings weren’t as commercially successful as solo artists. So it’s not hard to believe the nephews of Michael may need the help of his sons to succeed.

And it wouldn’t be a reality show without The Kardashians. Kim used to date T.J in the 90s, they even went to prom together while Kourtney used to babysit T.J.’s now 15-year-old son, Royal. Both families are still good friends and they attend Taryll’s 40th birthday party as seen in one of the episodes.

Catch clips from “The Jacksons: Next Generation” which airs Fridays at 10pm on Lifetime. Let us know will you be watching?

RELATED STORIES:

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Could Become A Rehab Center For Sexually Abused Kids?

Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan and N.W.A. Need Your Votes for Induction Into The “Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame”

Janet Jackson’s New Album “Unbreakable” Debuts At #1; Stream It Now!

12 photos Launch gallery

Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos

Continue reading Michael Jackson’s Sons Star In New Reality Series Featuring The Kardashians

Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos

Check out our list of Janet Jackson's best music videos and get a peek at her new visual with J.Cole for "No Sleep"!

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818473”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818473″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818473″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818473” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Michael Jackson’s Sons Star In New Reality Series Featuring The Kardashians was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

kourtney kardashian , Kris Jenner , micheal jackson , The Jackson: Next Generation

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close