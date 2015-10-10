Let’s Try This Again: Ciara Is Going Back On Tour, Will You Buy A Ticket?

Ciara is trying to capitalize off the media’s focus on her relationship with Russell Wilson and turn the attention back towards her music.

She was recently on tour following the release of her 6th album Jackie. The project only sold 25,000 copies in the first week and debuted at number 17 on Billboard.

With Cici being blamed for the Seattle Seahawks losses and fans of Russell creating a GoFundMe page to “kick start her career” maybe it’s best that she’s out on road. She’s rebooting her Jackie tour with dates in 17 cities across the US and Canada.

After seeing her last album sales, we wonder who in her camp thought this was a good idea but…do you boo!

In other Cici news, she recently remade the Rolling Stones song, “Paint It Black” for the soundtrack of Vin Diesel’s film, “The Last Witch Hunter”. Her rendition is definitely, different. But take a listen and let us know your thoughts!

Can someone slide Ciara Kris Jenner’s number so she can manage the singer’s modeling career similar to the way Kendall Jenner is killing it in these streets? We’re sure singing and performing makes Cici happy but…the numbers don’t lie!

Here are the tour dates for Jackie Part-2!

THE JACKIE TOUR DATES – PART 2

Nov. 27 – Atlanta, Georgia – Center Stage Theater

Nov. 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Nov. 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 1 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center

Dec. 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Dec. 4 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

Dec. 5 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s – The Concert Venue

Dec. 6 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Dec. 8 – Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

Dec. 9 – Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Dec. 13 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Dec. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Dec. 16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Dec. 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Dec. 19 – Reno, NV – Knitting Factory

Dec. 20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

RELATED STORIES

GET THE LOOK: Ciara Owns The Red Carpet In A Dramatic High-Low Skirt

Ciara Shuts Down The Idea Of Doing A Reality Show With Russell Wilson

32 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818326”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2818326″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818326″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818326” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/13- 7/19: Ciara & Russell Wilson's Red Carpet Kiss; Jidenna Performs & More 1 of 32 1. Michael Strahan LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 17: Retired NFL player/TV Host Michael Strahan speaks at LEAP Foundation Event at UCLA on July 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 2 of 32 2. Russell Wilson & Ciara WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 16: NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. 3 of 32 3. Russell Wilson & Ciara WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 16: NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. 4 of 32 4. Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 16: Singer Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn arrive at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. 5 of 32 5. Mo'ne Davis WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 16: American Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. 6 of 32 6. Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 16: Actress Teyana Taylor and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. 7 of 32 7. Jidenna & DJ Clue NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: (L-R) Jidenna and DJ Clue attend A Night With Future DS2, presented by LA Reid at a private location on July 16, 2015, in New York City. 8 of 32 8. Jidenna & Travis Scott NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: (L-R) Travis Scott and Jidenna attend A Night With Future DS2, presented by LA Reid at a private location on July 16, 2015, in New York City. 9 of 32 9. Jidenna & Luke James NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: (L-R) Luke James and Jidenna attend A Night With Future DS2, presented by LA Reid at a private location on July 16, 2015, in New York City. 10 of 32 10. Jidenna & Company NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Jidenna attends LA Reid Presents A Night With Future at Three Sixty on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 11 of 32 11. Future NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Artist Future attends LA Reid Presents A Night With Future at Three Sixty on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 12 of 32 12. Future NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Artist Future attends LA Reid Presents A Night With Future at Three Sixty on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 13 of 32 13. Cast Of "Amazing Grace" NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Cast members attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Amazing Grace' at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 14 of 32 14. Laverne Cox NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Actress Laverne Cox attends the Wilhelmina Models Men's NYFW party in celebration of the 'Wolf Pack' at Marquee on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 15 of 32 15. Dascha Polanco & Laverne Cox NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Actresses Dascha Polanco and Laverne Cox attends the launch of Dino Tales and Safari Tales at the American Museum of Natural History with Kuato Studios on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 16 of 32 16. Laverne Cox Laverne Cox attends the launch of Dino Tales and Safari Tales at the American Museum of Natural History with Kuato Studios on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 17 of 32 17. Brandy NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Brandy attends '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway In Bryant Park – July, 16th 2015 at Bryant Park on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 18 of 32 18. Brandy NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Brandy (C) and The cast of Sistas: The Musical attend '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway In Bryant Park – July, 16th 2015 at Bryant Park on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 19 of 32 19. Cast Of "Amazing Grace" NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: Cast members attend the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Amazing Grace' at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2015 in New York City. 20 of 32 20. Russell Wilson & Ciara LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: NFL player Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara arrive at the The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 21 of 32 21. Robin Roberts LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: TV personality Robin Roberts arrives at the The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 22 of 32 22. Stephen Belafonte LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Recording artist Mel B. (L) and producer Stephen Belafonte arrive at the The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 23 of 32 23. Britney Spears LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 24 of 32 24. Halle Berry LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25 of 32 25. Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 26 of 32 26. Caitlyn Jenner LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Caitlyn Jenner attends The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 27 of 32 27. Caitlyn Jenner LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Caitlyn Jenner attends The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 28 of 32 28. Ciara LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Ciara performs at an after party for the 2015 ESPYS on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 29 of 32 29. Ciara LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Ciara performs at an after party for the 2015 ESPYS on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 30 of 32 30. Ciara LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Ciara performs at an after party for the 2015 ESPYS on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 31 of 32 31. Amy Schumer NEW YORK, NY – JULY 15: Amy Schumer Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on July 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon') 32 of 32 32. Amy Schumer & Bill Hader NEW YORK, NY – JULY 14: Actors Amy Schumer and Bill Hader attend the 'Trainwreck' New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on July 14, 2015 in New York City. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2818326”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2818326″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2818326″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2818326” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Let’s Try This Again: Ciara Is Going Back On Tour, Will You Buy A Ticket? Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/13- 7/19: Ciara & Russell Wilson's Red Carpet Kiss; Jidenna Performs & More jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818326”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818326″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818326″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818326” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Let’s Try This Again: Ciara Is Going Back On Tour, Will You Buy A Ticket? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com