CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Let’s Try This Again: Ciara Is Going Back On Tour, Will You Buy A Ticket?

We want the 29-year-old to do more modeling! We’re sure singing and performing makes Cici happy but…the numbers don’t lie!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ciara

Source: David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Ciara is trying to capitalize off the media’s focus on her relationship with Russell Wilson and turn the attention back towards her music.

She was recently on tour following the release of her 6th album Jackie. The project only sold 25,000 copies in the first week and debuted at number 17 on Billboard.

With Cici being blamed for the Seattle Seahawks losses and fans of Russell creating a GoFundMe page to “kick start her career” maybe it’s best that she’s out on road. She’s rebooting her Jackie tour with dates in 17 cities across the US and Canada.

After seeing her last album sales, we wonder who in her camp thought this was a good idea but…do you boo!

In other Cici news, she recently remade the Rolling Stones song, “Paint It Black” for the soundtrack of Vin Diesel’s film, “The Last Witch Hunter”. Her rendition is definitely, different. But take a listen and let us know your thoughts!

Can someone slide Ciara Kris Jenner’s number so she can manage the singer’s modeling career similar to the way Kendall Jenner is killing it in these streets? We’re sure singing and performing makes Cici happy but…the numbers don’t lie!

Here are the tour dates for Jackie Part-2!

THE JACKIE TOUR DATES – PART 2

Nov. 27 – Atlanta, Georgia – Center Stage Theater

Nov. 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Nov. 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 1 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center

Dec. 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Dec. 4 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

Dec. 5 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrah’s – The Concert Venue

Dec. 6 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Dec. 8 – Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

Dec. 9 – Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

Dec. 10 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Dec. 13 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Dec. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Dec. 16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Dec. 17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Dec. 19 – Reno, NV – Knitting Factory

Dec. 20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

RELATED STORIES

GET THE LOOK: Ciara Owns The Red Carpet In A Dramatic High-Low Skirt

Ciara Shuts Down The Idea Of Doing A Reality Show With Russell Wilson

32 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/13- 7/19: Ciara & Russell Wilson's Red Carpet Kiss; Jidenna Performs & More

Continue reading Let’s Try This Again: Ciara Is Going Back On Tour, Will You Buy A Ticket?

Celeb Pics Of The Week 7/13- 7/19: Ciara & Russell Wilson's Red Carpet Kiss; Jidenna Performs & More

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818326”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818326″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818326″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818326” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Let’s Try This Again: Ciara Is Going Back On Tour, Will You Buy A Ticket? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara , jackie , Russell Wilson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close