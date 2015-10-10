CLOSE
Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Sister-In-Law Punched In Her Face During Alleged Carjacking

Police Line Tape

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s sister-in-law was punched in the face outside of her Atlanta, Georgia retirement home during an alleged carjacking.

83-year-old Naomi King was confronted by a thief outside on Friday; he demanded she give up her car, but she refused. A friend of Naomi told WSBTV:

He demanded her car and told her he was going to bust her in her mouth. Before she could say anything, he had hit her in the mouth and was looking to see where her purse was in the car. But he could not see that, so he turned and hit her again and by this time she was screaming.”

Naomi’s condition has yet to be revealed and investigators are currently looking for the suspect. Naomi, known as the “Butterfly Queen,” was married to Dr. King’s younger brother, Alfred Daniel King.

We pray for Naomi and her loved ones at this time, and will continue to keep you updated.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

photos
