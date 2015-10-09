Demi Lovato “Confident” (NEW VIDEO)

The maturation of Demi Lovato has been something to watch. The former Barney & Friends actress is morphing into a fierce and vivacious talent. To prove that her transformation isn’t a fluke, she taps actress Michelle Rodriguez for her new video, “Confident.”
The two women square off and slug it out one time for the one time, and we guarantee that you guys are going to love it. With her new album Confident slated to drop next week, this video definitely serves as the cherry on top for Ms. Lovato’s newfound demeanor. Check it out.
Demi Lovato's Hair Evolution (PHOTOS)
1. Demi was a banging brunette back in '08.
2. Wavy.
3. Back to black.
4. Honey blonde highlights.
5. Highlights.
6. Back to bang.
7. Flawless tints of red.
8. Blonde Bombshell.
9. Mixing it up.
10. Classy up-do.
11. Slick pony.
12. To the basics.
13. Platinum princess.
14. Cool crimson.
15. The pink pony.
16. Ombre Hunny!
17. Love the purple ombre look.
18. Mean Green.
19. Turquoise queen.
20. No one does it better than Demi in blue.
21. Grown Up Demi.
22. 22 and fabulous!
