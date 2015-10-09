CLOSE
Music
Home

Demi Lovato “Confident” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

The maturation of Demi Lovato has been something to watch. The former Barney & Friends actress is morphing into a fierce and vivacious talent. To prove that her transformation isn’t a fluke, she taps actress Michelle Rodriguez for her new video, “Confident.”

The two women square off and slug it out one time for the one time, and we guarantee that you guys are going to love it. With her new album Confident slated to drop next week, this video definitely serves as the cherry on top for Ms. Lovato’s newfound demeanor. Check it out.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

22 photos Launch gallery

Demi Lovato's Hair Evolution (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Demi Lovato “Confident” (NEW VIDEO)

Demi Lovato's Hair Evolution (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112352”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112352″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112352″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112352” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Demi Lovato “Confident” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Demi Lovato , Michelle Rodriguez , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close