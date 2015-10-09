CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

They’re Sexy, They’re Cute! “Bring It On” Stars Reunite For 15-Year Anniversary

They reminisced about their time on set and the antics that went on behind the scenes.

0 reads
Leave a comment

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fifteen years after they cheered their ways into our hearts and gave us timeless quotes (“This is not a democracy, it’s a cheerocracy!”), the stars from Bring It On – Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford – reunited for an epic photoshoot with Entertainment Weekly.

They reminisced about their time on set and the antics that went on behind the scenes. Kirsten revealed that while she took the role, she really wasn’t into it because she thought it was going to be just another teen movie. It was the director, Peyton Reed, who really convinced her to play the role of Torrance.

“I was like, ‘A cheerleading movie?’ It sounded like it could have been just a cheesy teen movie, but what sealed the deal for me was talking to the director, Peyton Reed, on the phone — he was just so smart,” she said.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gabrielle said she gets fans quoting lines to her from the movie all the time:

“I get a lot of Natina [Reed]’s lines: “Let’s beat these Buffys down,” or “You been touched by an angel, girl,” but I don’t mind. [Reed, a.k.a. Isis’ fellow Clover Jenelope, died in 2012.] Even when I’m promoting different movies or my TV show, people still want to talk about Bring It On. When I run into Katie Couric, it’s the first thing she talks about.”

Take a look at behind-the-scenes moments from the photoshoot below.

SOURCE: EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

22 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Pictures Of R&B Singer Sisqo (PHOTOS)

Continue reading They’re Sexy, They’re Cute! “Bring It On” Stars Reunite For 15-Year Anniversary

Throwback Pictures Of R&B Singer Sisqo (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112342”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112342″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112342″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112342” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

They’re Sexy, They’re Cute! “Bring It On” Stars Reunite For 15-Year Anniversary was originally published on globalgrind.com

bring it on , cheerleading , Gabrielle Union , kirsten dunst , Reunion , Throwback

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close