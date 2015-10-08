CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Christina Milian Addresses Lil Wayne Break Up Rumors: “We’re Still Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Christina Millan chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about her new show, “Grandfathered,” featuring Josh Peck and John Stamos! 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, she addresses the status of things between her and Lil Wayne. Is there hope for their relationship, or is it over? Click on the audio player to hear all the details in this exclusive interview.

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

RELATED: Lil Wayne And Christina Milian Reportedly Break Up

RELATED: 3 Reasons Why Lil Wayne And Christina Milian’s Relationship Was Probably Fake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Christina Milian Do Her Best Friend Karrueche Dirty By Dating Her Ex Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-interviews/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1611355View gallery

    Christina Milian Addresses Lil Wayne Break Up Rumors: “We’re Still Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Christina Millian , Interview , lil wayne , weezy

    Also On 97.9 The Beat:
    49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
    BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
    49 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     4 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     4 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close