The Telenovela From “Jane The Virgin” Gets Its Own Storyline On Wattpad

Jane the Virgin, CW’s hit drama starring new television darling and Golden Globe Winner Gina Rodriguez, is back for its second season on Monday, Oct. 12. But for those who can’t wait for more dramatic twists and gaudy turns, a short novel based on the show’s fictional telenovela, The Passions of Santos, is now available on the online writing community, Wattpad.

The Passions of Santos stars Jane’s father, Rogelio, who plays the president of North Ecuaduras in a steamy topsy-turvy romance with his lover, Bianca.

Jane fans can get the first and second chapters of The Passions of Santos on Wattpad now, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Follow up chapters will roll out in tandem with the season 2 premiere of Jane the Virgin.

And in another refreshing first, the novel will be available in both English and Spanish, which may just set a precedent for Wattpad. Caty Burgess, senior VP of Media Strategies at the CW, said, “We wanted to be true to that voice and to do something that would appeal to our bilingual and multicultural audience.”

Want to know what all of the fuss is about before season 2? Bingewatch the first season of Jane the Virgin on Netflix before the premiere.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

