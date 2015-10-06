CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Big Boi Explains Why So Many Rappers Get In Trouble With The IRS [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

4 reads
Leave a comment

Legendary rap artist, Big Boi of Outkast chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his new album, “Big Grams,” out now; his acting career, raising his son, doing the house duties for his wife and more! He also reveals whether he and Andre 3000 are set to team up to create music again in the near future!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he sheds light on why rappers and other hip-hop artists are constantly battling the IRS with tax evasion, and why a great team is so necessary for an artist. Click on the audio player to hear all of that and more in this exclusive interview!

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

RELATED: Is This Why Big Boi & His Wife Decided Not To Get Divorced? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Are Andre 3000 & Big Boi Putting Up A Front For Fans? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Big Boi & B.O.B Share Advice From Mom [VIDEO]

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-interviews/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://globalgrind.com//embed/playlist/3988712View gallery

    Big Boi Explains Why So Many Rappers Get In Trouble With The IRS [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    big boi , outkast

    Also On 97.9 The Beat:
    49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
    BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
    49 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     4 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     4 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close