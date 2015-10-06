Big Boi Explains Why So Many Rappers Get In Trouble With The IRS [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Legendary rap artist, Big Boi of Outkast chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his new album, “Big Grams,” out now; his acting career, raising his son, doing the house duties for his wife and more! He also reveals whether he and Andre 3000 are set to team up to create music again in the near future!

Plus, he sheds light on why rappers and other hip-hop artists are constantly battling the IRS with tax evasion, and why a great team is so necessary for an artist. Click on the audio player to hear all of that and more in this exclusive interview!

