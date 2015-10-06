CLOSE
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Is Giving People A Scary Surprise…

Let's just say, everyone who eats the burger gets a special treat afterwards, and not in the way you'd think.

1 reads
Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales Drop

With Halloween just around the corner, Burger King decided to switch things up this season. Recently, the burger giant showcased its holiday spirit after introducing the Halloween Whopper to its menu. Let’s just say, everyone who eats the burger gets a special treat afterwards, and not in the way you’d think.

According to Fox2Detroit, after chowing down on the hearty burger – which comes with a black bun – some customers have been surprised with green poop.

Check out the tweets below.

To make matters worse, BK isn’t the only brand dealing with some food backlash today. CNN Money reports that Cheerios has recalled 1.8 million boxes labeled gluten-free – because unfortunately, they actually contained wheat.

“General Mills ordered boxes still at warehouses and on store shelves to be returned and is asking customers with wheat allergies to call the company at 1-800-775-8370,” reports the site.

At least we have Chick-Fil-A, right?

SOURCE: CNN Money, Fox 2 Detroit | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Burger King's Halloween Whopper Is Giving People A Scary Surprise… was originally published on globalgrind.com

