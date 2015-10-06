CLOSE
Music
Home

Listen To A Demo Version Of Kurt Cobain’s “Sappy” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA

Another day, another unreleased Kurt Cobain demo.

With the DVD release of Kurt Cobain’s unauthorized documentary Montage Of Heck just a few weeks away, a demo version of personal recording “Sappy” has hit the ‘net. The Brett Morgan-curated film features 200 hours of home recordings from over 100 cassette tapes.

The deluxe version of the Montage of Heck box package will feature 48 minutes of bonus interviews, the 31-track deluxe soundtrack on CD and cassette, a 160-page hardbound book, a puzzle, a movie poster, postcards, and a bookmark. To pre-order the super deluxe version of Montage Of Heck, click here.

Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings will be released on November 13. Listen to “Sappy” below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Celebrities Who Rocked Crazy Hair Colors

Continue reading Listen To A Demo Version Of Kurt Cobain’s “Sappy” (NEW MUSIC)

15 Celebrities Who Rocked Crazy Hair Colors

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111384”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111384″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111384″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111384” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Listen To A Demo Version Of Kurt Cobain’s “Sappy” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

kurt cobain , music news , new music , Nirvana

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close