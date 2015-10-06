CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Socially Decoded: Amber Rose Puts Her Parenting On Fleek

We decided to take a few of Amber's tweets and handed them out to our team of Twitter trolls to decipher.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fresh off her successful Slut Walk event, our girl Amber Rose is on top of the world.

She first started to spread the word about her walk via Twitter, the place where she also gives us a glimpse into her life and sets the record straight when people get her fucked up. So we decided to take a few of Amber’s tweets and handed them out to our team of Twitter trolls, comedians, and bloggers for this week’s episode of Socially Decoded.

On this edition’s cast, we have comedian Nore Davis, whose new comedy album Home Game can be streamed on all services right now. We also snagged hit podcasters Dustin & Fran from Loud Speakers Network’s hit show “The Friend Zone.” Ashlee Rae, Molly Austin, and model Nisey Kamai round out this episode of Socially Decoded.

Please be aware that these are all jokes and the views expressed don’t necessarily represent the views of GlobalGrind or its editors. With that, we hope you enjoy! For more Socially Decoded, click here.

15 photos Launch gallery

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Continue reading Socially Decoded: Amber Rose Puts Her Parenting On Fleek

Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111538”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111538″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111538″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111538” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Socially Decoded: Amber Rose Puts Her Parenting On Fleek was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , exclusive , Slut Walk , socially decoded

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close