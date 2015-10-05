CLOSE
Gary's Hot Tea!!!
Home

Did Anthony Anderson Leave His Wife For Kat Graham? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

23 reads
Leave a comment

Rumor has it, the reason that Anthony Anderson left his wife of twenty years is- Kat Graham?  Gary With Da Tea explains when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

RELATED: Did Anthony Anderson’s Weight Loss Lead To His Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: UPDATE: Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files For Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

RELATED: Anthony Anderson Reveals How He Lost Over 50 Pounds [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Did Anthony Anderson Leave His Wife For Kat Graham? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Anthony Anderson , cheating , divorce , Kat Graham , marriage

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close