So Beautiful
Zendaya Shows The Diversity Of Black Women’s Hair During Paris Fashion Week

The Disney Channel star is the ultimate example of #BlackGirlMagic!

Vivienne Westwood : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Zendaya gets “it”. At the incredibly young age of 19, the actress and singer uses her powerful platform to empower her young fans and fashionably slay us every time she’s in front of the camera.

But even style icons are capable of making the occasional faux pas. Zendaya recently made a questionable fashion decision when rocking a gold Vivienne Westwood dress which was gorgeous at the top then suddenly included a picnic table type train from the hips down. We understand its “couture” and all but um…not our cup of tea.

The KC Undercover star recently made up for this faux pas with her various hairstyles throughout Paris? Fashion week. From a short wig bob to braids (or corn rolls no Kylie Jenner) Zendaya is representing the diversification of African American hair well!

She even acknowledged her #BlackGirlMagic in a tweet. “A guy came up to me and was like “One show you have short hair now you have braids, how??” I turned over my shoulder and said…”magic.”

We hope to see her faux locs from the Oscars make a reappearance sometime this fall! Check out the evolution of her styles below and let us know which one is your favorite.

Zendaya Shows The Diversity Of Black Women’s Hair During Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

