Diggers continue to search for more bodies after a tragic landslide occurred in a Guatemalan city. Authorities say more than 600 lives are unaccounted for after Thursday’s tragedy, and at least 29 have been reported dead. [Reuters]

Scientists may have found new use for two drugs already in the market.The drugs, Cyclosporine A and Tacrolimus, are currently being used to prevent organ rejection during transplant procedures, but could potentially be an effective contraceptive pill for men. [Newsweek]

After Jim Carrey‘s girlfriend committed suicide, law enforcement officials discovered the pills she took were prescribed under Carrey’s alias name. Ambien, Percocets, and Propranolol pills were found next to her body at the time of her death. [TMZ]

Aerial attacks hit a Doctors Without Borders hospital early on Saturday, killing at least 16 people in Kunduz, Afghanistan. A total of 9 staffers and 7 patients were killed. Three of those pronounced dead were children. [CNN]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo
1. Streets On Lock 2
2. Trappin' Out The White House
3. Veto Out The Bando
4. Handsome & Wealthy
5. Presidential Pimpin': The Movie
6. Got Ya Back Vol. 2.
7. No Bin Laden, No Problems.
8. Barack Squad Mafia Vol. 6
9. 56 Executive Orders
10. Beast Mode: Presidential Edition Vol. 6
11. The World vs. Potus
12. Leaning Off Liens
13. Barack vs. Barry
14. Bottom Bitches & White Houses Vol. 4
15. One Nation Under Filibusters
16. Hard To Kill III
17. We Ready
18. No Republicans, Just Rims Vol. 2
19. Finna Be Lit
20. Hop Out The White House
21. Suits & The Senate
22. Potus 2 Times
23. Nicer Than ISIS
24. Young Potus Barack La Flare
25. Money, Iran, & Immigration
26. Diary Of A Presidential God

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: The Search For Bodies Following Guatemalan Landslide Continues… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com