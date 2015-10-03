CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: The Search For Bodies Following Guatemalan Landslide Continues… And More

0 reads
Leave a comment

young man carries his belongings after a landslide late Thursday, following heavy rains, covered part of the village of El Cambray II, in Santa Catarina Pinula municipality

Diggers continue to search for more bodies after a tragic landslide occurred in a Guatemalan city. Authorities say more than 600 lives are unaccounted for after Thursday’s tragedy, and at least 29 have been reported dead. [Reuters]

Scientists may have found new use for two drugs already in the market.The drugs, Cyclosporine A and Tacrolimus, are currently being used to prevent organ rejection during transplant procedures, but could potentially be an effective contraceptive pill for men. [Newsweek]

After Jim Carrey‘s girlfriend committed suicide, law enforcement officials discovered the pills she took were prescribed under Carrey’s alias name. Ambien, Percocets, and Propranolol pills were found next to her body at the time of her death. [TMZ]

Aerial attacks hit a Doctors Without Borders hospital early on Saturday, killing at least 16 people in Kunduz, Afghanistan. A total of 9 staffers and 7 patients were killed. Three of those pronounced dead were children. [CNN]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

26 photos Launch gallery

26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo

Continue reading If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: The Search For Bodies Following Guatemalan Landslide Continues… And More

26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110759”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110759″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110759″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110759” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: The Search For Bodies Following Guatemalan Landslide Continues… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Afghanistan , Guatemala , jim carrey , male birth control , prescription pills , suicide

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close