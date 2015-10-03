CLOSE
Janet Jackson’s New Album “Unbreakable” Debuts At #1; Stream It Now!

Ms. Jackson's 10th album is produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, so you know the songs are epic!

Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Move over Taylor Swift! Ms. Jackson is back like she never left. Janet knocked reigning pop queen, Swift, off her pedestal when her latest album, “Unbreakable” debuted at #1 on the iTunes charts.

Preceded by the tracks, “No Sleep” and “Burn It Up”, Janet’s die-hard fans want the 49-year old legend to win. She’s currently on the international “Unbreakable” tour singing all of her latest songs and well as her classic hits. (Who wouldn’t want to see “Pleasure Principle” and “Control” live?)

Luckily for fans, Janet returned to super producers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to make the 17-track album sound nostalgic but her collaborations with rappers Missy Elliott and J.Cole keep her sounding fresh and current.

If fans didn’t like the album, we would know immediately but social media is singing Ms. Jackson’s praise! Check out some of our favorite tweets about “Unbreakable” below. You can stream the full album on Spotify right now! Let us know, which songs are your favorites?

