CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

TUNE IN: Tichina Arnold Hosts The 2015 Triumph Awards On TV One

You don't want to miss it!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Triumph Awards

Source: 2015 Triumph Awards presented by Al Sharpton and the National Action Network / TV One

Tichina Arnold still got it!

The veteran actress hosted the 2015 Triumph Awards — presented by presented by Al Sharpton and the National Action Network — and tore the house down with an incredible performance. From her powerful vocals and dynamic dance moves, Tichina was the perfect hostess for the inaugural broadcast of the uplifting event.

Tyrese Gibson was presented the Entertainer of the Year honor by Martin Luther King III and received a special message from friend and fellow entertainer Ludacris. Emmy® winning comedienne, actress and producer Wanda Sykes received the Activism in the Arts honor for her years of service to youth homelessness and engagement within the LGBT community.

Musical performances included Jazmine Sullivan, Estelle and a spoken word piece from T.I.

The on-air debut coincides with the 35th anniversary of Radio One and Reverend All Sharpton’s birthday.

TUNE In on Saturday, October 3 at 10PM/ET on TV One!

RELATED STORIES:

‘Born Again Virgin’ Season Finale Recap: Jenna Contemplates Batting For The Other Team, Tara Has Major News

Mogul Cathy Hughes Reveals Deeply Personal Inspiration Behind Her Drive To End Hunger

17 photos Launch gallery

2015 Triumph Awards

Continue reading TUNE IN: Tichina Arnold Hosts The 2015 Triumph Awards On TV One

2015 Triumph Awards

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816653”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816653″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816653″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816653” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

TUNE IN: Tichina Arnold Hosts The 2015 Triumph Awards On TV One was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2015 Triumph Awards , tichina arnold

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close