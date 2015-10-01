From joining Jay Z at his TIDAL B-sides concert to dropping freestyles over some of the hottest street records, Jeezy has been a busy guy.
The Snow Man is ready to bless his fans again with another remix as he spits over Migos’ “Pipe It Up.” Though the beat is more uptempo than Jeezy’s usual, his gravelly vocals flow well over his Atlanta brethren’s trap hit.
Outside of music, Jeezy’s also getting his entrepreneur game up; he plans on teaming up with Tequila Avion to launch his own champagne brand. He’s no stranger to Avion, as he’s currently dubbed their multicultural advisor.
Expect Jeezy’s forthcoming album Church In These Streets to hit stores November 13.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Jeezy “Pipe It Up (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com