CLOSE
Music
Home

Jeezy “Pipe It Up (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Young Jeezy's 10th Year Anniversary Concert Of 'Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101'

From joining Jay Z at his TIDAL B-sides concert to dropping freestyles over some of the hottest street records, Jeezy has been a busy guy.

The Snow Man is ready to bless his fans again with another remix as he spits over Migos’ “Pipe It Up.” Though the beat is more uptempo than Jeezy’s usual, his gravelly vocals flow well over his Atlanta brethren’s trap hit.

Outside of music, Jeezy’s also getting his entrepreneur game up; he plans on teaming up with Tequila Avion to launch his own champagne brand. He’s no stranger to Avion, as he’s currently dubbed their multicultural advisor.

Expect Jeezy’s forthcoming album Church In These Streets to hit stores November 13.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

21 photos Launch gallery

Every Picture That Proves Kanye's Fashion During "808s & Heartbreak" Was Pure Gold

Continue reading Jeezy “Pipe It Up (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

Every Picture That Proves Kanye's Fashion During "808s & Heartbreak" Was Pure Gold

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110173”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110173″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110173″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110173” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Jeezy “Pipe It Up (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jeezy , Migos , new music , remix

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close