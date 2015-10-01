Jhene Aiko has laid a little more low on the music scene for a couple months, but she’s back with some new visuals.

The Souled Out singer has just dropped the music video for her “Lyin King” track, and like most Aiko videos, she’s giving us a story line to follow with the soulful song.

The songstress took to her Tumblr page to explain the story behind the video, penning, “A mysterious, time traveling medicine woman has a prophetic vision of an early civilization in trouble. The men have neglected the women and deprived them of love. By orders of their chief, the men of the tribe have taken away the women’s hearts and voices. The women are powerless. The children are suffering. The medicine woman travels for many days to reach the primitive village.”

The track is off of her debut album from last year, and has quickly become another fan favorite off of the project.

Check out the new visuals from Jhene above, and let us know your thoughts.

Jhene Aiko “Lyin King” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com