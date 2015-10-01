CLOSE
Music
Home

Jhene Aiko “Lyin King” (NEW VIDEO)

6 reads
Leave a comment

Jhene Aiko has laid a little more low on the music scene for a couple months, but she’s back with some new visuals.

The Souled Out singer has just dropped the music video for her “Lyin King” track, and like most Aiko videos, she’s giving us a story line to follow with the soulful song.

The songstress took to her Tumblr page to explain the story behind the video, penning, “A mysterious, time traveling medicine woman has a prophetic vision of an early civilization in trouble. The men have neglected the women and deprived them of love. By orders of their chief, the men of the tribe have taken away the women’s hearts and voices. The women are powerless. The children are suffering. The medicine woman travels for many days to reach the primitive village.”

The track is off of her debut album from last year, and has quickly become another fan favorite off of the project.

Check out the new visuals from Jhene above, and let us know your thoughts.

SEE ALSO: COOL ASS COVERS: Jhene Aiko Covers Tupac’s “Keep Ya Head Up

SEE ALSO: The BeyHive Comes For Jhene Aiko After She Tweets About Beyonce & Drake’s Artistry

24 photos Launch gallery

24 Pictures Of Jhene Aiko's Hot Older Sisters Mila J & Miyoko (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Jhene Aiko “Lyin King” (NEW VIDEO)

24 Pictures Of Jhene Aiko's Hot Older Sisters Mila J & Miyoko (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110362”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110362″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110362″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110362” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Jhene Aiko “Lyin King” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

jhene aiko , lyin king , music video , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close