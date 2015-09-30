Festival Of Praise Tour 2015 Dates Announced

The biggest Gospel tour of the year is coming to a city near you. Festival of Praise, a 50-city concert tour features some of the best names in Gospel music including multiple GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-winning recording artists Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Kim Burrell, with Hezekiah Walker (for concerts 9/30-10/31) and Israel Houghton (for concerts 11/1-11/29). The tour also features Isaac Carree, Jessica Reedy and Zacardi Cortez. Marcus Wiley of the “Yolanda Adams Morning Show” will be this year’s festival host. The national tour kicks-off at Fallbrook Church in Houston, TX today, September 30, and runs through November 29.

Follow @Elev8Official

The Festival of Praise Tour will become international and kick off in the first quarter of 2016.

Festival of Praise Tour 2015 will be held at arenas, performing arts centers and theaters, across the country. The family style tour, a phrase coined by Hammond and McClurkin, is a platform to uplift, motivate, encourage, inspire and entertain. The tour will feature some of Gospel’s biggest and brightest on the same stage with ensemble performances and music by each artist highlighting their classic hits and most memorable anthems. In conjunction with this year’s theme, Hammond produced “Trying to Make It Home,” a song which features vocal performances by Hammond, McClurkin, Burrell, Walker, Carree, Reedy and Cortez. The single is co-written by Hammond, Burrell, Carree, Reedy, Calvin Rodgers, and Phillip Feaster. “The concept of ‘Trying to Make it Home,” is a collaborative effort by the artists on this tour and ties in perfectly with our purpose,” says Hammond, the co-creator of Festival of Praise. “With all the discourse, upheaval and negativity happening around the world, we all agreed that there’s one common thread that people are searching to find. People are trying to reach a safe place and home represents that for many people. Many of us are trying to make it home to family, trying to make it home from college, trying to make it home to a better marriage, trying to make it home from sickness and disease, and ultimately, all of us are trying to make it home to heaven.”

The Festival of Praise Tour 2014 was overwhelmingly successful, “We were blessed,” continues Hammond. “But we are back bigger and better. It will be an awesome evening of inspiration filled with a message of hope and restoration

Here are the dates and locations for the upcoming tour:

Wednesday, September 30/Fallbrook Church/Houston, TX

Thursday, October 1/Hartman Arena/Wichita, KS

Friday, October 2/Montagne Center/Beaumont, TX

Saturday, October 3/Frank Erwin Center/Austin, TX

Sunday, October 4/Bethany World Prayer Center (NORTH Campus/Baker, LA

Sunday, October 6/Orpheum Theater/Memphis, TN

Thursday, October 8/Faith Assembly/Summerville, SC

Friday, October 9/Ovens Auditorium/Charlotte, NC

Saturday, October 10/Crown Coliseum/Fayetteville, NC

Sunday, October 11/Veterans Memorial Arena/Jacksonville, FL

Monday, October 12 /Harborside Event Center/Ft. Myers, FL

Tuesday, October 13 /Savannah Civic Center/Savannah, GA

Thursday, October 15/Pompano Beach Amphitheater/Pompano Beach, FL

Friday, October 16/The Lakeland Center/Lakeland, FL

Saturday, October 17/Fox Theatre/Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 18/The Columbus Civic Center/Columbus, GA

Wednesday, October 21/Constant Convocation Center/Norfolk, CA

Thursday, October 22/Township Auditorium/Columbia, SC

Friday, October 23/Altria Theatre /Richmond, VA

Saturday, October 24/Lyric Opera House/Baltimore, MD

Tuesday, October 27/Hershey Centre/Toronto

Thursday, October 29/Wang Theatre—Citi Performing Arts Center/Boston, MA

Friday, October 30/Kings Theatre /Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, October 31/Ritz Theater/Elizabeth, NJ

Sunday, November 1/Constitution Hall/Washington, DC

Monday, November 2/Heinz Hall/Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, November 3/Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium/Chattanooga, TN

Wednesday, November 4/Embassy Theatre/Fort Wayne, IN

Friday, November 6/Foxwoods Grand Theater/Mashantucket, CT

Saturday, November 7/Blue Cross Arena/Rochester, NY

Sunday, November 8/Liacouras Center/Philadelphia, PA

Monday, November 9/Palace Theater/Albany, NY

Wednesday, November 11/Aronoff Center/Cincinnati, OH

Thursday, November 12/Municipal Auditorium/Nashville, TN

Friday, November 13/Palace Theater/Columbus, OH

Saturday, November 14/Joe Louis Arena/Detroit, MI

Sunday, November 15/Van Andel Arena/Grand Rapids, MI

Tuesday, November 17/Ralston Arena/Omaha, NE

Wednesday, November 18/Morris Performing Arts Center/South Bend, IN

Thursday, November 19/The Dow Event Center /Saginaw, MI

Friday, November 20/Murat Theatre/Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 21/Horseshoe Casino/Hammond, IN (Chicago market)

Sunday, November 22/Milwaukee Theater/Milwaukee, IL

Monday, November 23/Municipal Auditorium/Kansas City, MO

Wednesday, November 25/UNO Lakefront Arena/New Orleans, LA

Friday, November 27/Wolstein Center/Cleveland, OH

Saturday, November 28/Louisville Palace Theater/Louisville, KY

Sunday, November 29/Fox Theatre/St. Louis, MO

Make sure to read:

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/gospel-music/”; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com”;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/1378203View gallery

Festival Of Praise Tour 2015 Dates Announced was originally published on elev8.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: