It’s time for another edition of bad hip-hop advice! T.I. and Future deliver some bad advice, dissected by Supaken! Click on the audio player to hear more on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Bad Hip Hop Advice: Birds Of A Feather Flock Together [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: