Gucci Mane “Orange” (NEW MUSIC)

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane has been incarcerated for years now, but it seems like he never left.

After releasing countless mixtapes and singles, the Atlanta legend is back with a new jam titled “Orange.” The Honorable CNOTE-produced song gives us flashbacks to Gucci’s Bangladesh-produced classic “Lemonade,” but with a 2015 twist.

“Word on the street I’m the best thing going, smoking on the gas, got the best thing blowing,” raps Gucci.

“Orange” is reportedly featured in his upcoming film The Spot, which is due out October 17. Take a listen below.

Gucci Mane "Orange" (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

