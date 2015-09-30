Gucci Mane “Orange” (NEW MUSIC)

Gucci Mane has been incarcerated for years now, but it seems like he never left.

After releasing countless mixtapes and singles, the Atlanta legend is back with a new jam titled “Orange.” The Honorable CNOTE-produced song gives us flashbacks to Gucci’s Bangladesh-produced classic “Lemonade,” but with a 2015 twist.

“Word on the street I’m the best thing going, smoking on the gas, got the best thing blowing,” raps Gucci.

“Orange” is reportedly featured in his upcoming film The Spot, which is due out October 17. Take a listen below.

9. Diamond's Bullet Tattoo In 2011, Crime Mob femcee Diamond shocked her fans when she appeared on social media with a bullet tattooed on the side of her face. The "Knuck If You Buck" rapper didn't offer any explanation except for a caption that read: "IN LIFE: You only get ONE SHOT!!!!!! Remember dat!" WHOOP! There it is! 8. Rick Ross' "Rich Forever" Chin Tat Rick Ross is no stranger to face tattoos, but he took it to the next level of crazy and clever with his new "Rich Forever" tat. Embedded in his famous beard, Rick can continue to rock the patchy tatt or let his facial hair grow in when he gets tired of the ink. But hopefully through it all, Ricky will be rich forever. 7. DC Rapper Fat Trel's Various Face Tats Compared to his rapping peers, DC rapper Fat Trel's choice for facial ink is quite conservative. A few tear drops here, a cross there, and a few other words, Fat Trel's face tats are still worth checking out. 6. Game's Star LA Tattoo L.A. rapper Game is always repping the West Coast, but early on in his career, the "Jesus Piece" rapper's starred L.A. tattoo was a butterfly. After receiving flack from his peers and the media, he eventually covered the tattoo with a "manlier" symbol. Side note: helping your kid study never looked so good – or so gangsta. 5. Soulja Boy's Gucci Symbol Forehead Tat Soulja Boy loves his Gucci Bandana so much that he decided to get the luxury brand's symbol tatted on his forehead for the whole world to see. Soulja's Miscellaneous Fat Tats To add to his face tat collection, Soulja Boy also has his label and a few other important things in his life tatted on his face. 4. Birdman's Rich Gang Tattoo Cash Money Founder/CEO Bryan "Birdman" Williams has been getting facial tattoos over the past decade, but his most recent ink is of his latest business venture "Rich Gang." Birdman's Second Rich Gang Tattoo A short time later…Birdman added another "RG" tat next to his faded "Rich Gang" tattoo. 3. Lil Wayne's "Baked" Tattoo Inspired by his love for skateboarding, Lil Wayne decided to get "baked" tatted on his forehead to accompany his "I Am Music" tattoo. Lil Wayne's Misunderstood Tattoo Equipped By 9 Stars On the other side of Tunechi's face, Lil Wayne has "misunderstood" tattooed near his hairline, along with nine stars, and a symbol which now covers his tear drop tattoo. Not visible in this picture, Lil Wayne also has a flower tattooed inside of his ear. 2. Gucci Mane's Ice Cream Tattoo Brrrrr…Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane debuted the coldest tattoo of them all in 2011, when he decided to get an ice cream cone tattooed on his face. For the longest time, Gucci Mane upstaged every rapper with a face tattoo, that is until fellow Atlanta rapper Yung LA got a duck tattooed on his face. Thankfully, Gucci Mane came to his senses and began getting the tattoo lasered off. 1. Yung LA's Duck Tattoo (Which He Eventually Covered Up) It was hard to decide between Gucci Mane's ice cream tattoo and Yung LA's duck tattoo, but it really came down to which item we like more in real life. And who doesn't love ice cream? Yung LA shocked many in the rap world when he decided to get a duck tatted on his face. The "Ain't I" rapper attempted to explain the tat by associating it with Atlanta's Duct Tape label. 1. Yung LA's LA Dodgers-inspired Tattoo After the Duct Tape label CEO denounced Yung LA's duck tattoo, the rapper got the tattoo covered with large LA Dodgers inspired tattoo. Gucci Mane "Orange" (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Gucci Mane “Orange” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com