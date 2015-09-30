Jeezy “679 (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

Jeezy’s hopping on the Fetty Wap train.
While Fetty Wap is enjoying the release of his self-titled album and recovering from a nasty motorcycle accident, he’ll have this new remix to keep his spirits high. Taking a brief break from pushing his #SundayService series, Jeezy remixes Fetty Wap’s hit single “679.”
“F*ck around and have a twin, girl you too fine/ looking like a whole thing baby 4’9,” raps Jeezy.
Jeezy’s “679 (Remix)” comes just a few days after he released “Church In The Streets” and “Gold Bottles.”
His forthcoming album Church In The Streets is set to drop November 13. Take a listen to Jeezy’s “679 (Remix)” below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
