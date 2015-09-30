Derrick Rose Claims Ex-Girlfriend Consented To Group Sex In Gang Rape Case

Derrick Rose has been facing some serious allegations that he drugged and gang raped an ex-girlfriend back in 2013, and now he is sharing more of his side of the story.

According to TMZ, the Chicago Bulls player just filed a lawsuit against the unnamed woman, as he claims that the sexual intercourse involving all parties was consensual.

The site reports, “Rose has now filed docs of his own in which he claims the accuser “consented to sexual interaction with more than one co-defendant on more than one occasion, consented to sexual interactions on the day in question, and invited the defendants to her apartment and buzzed them in.

Rose says things were so cool the following day — the accuser casually had a cup of coffee with her roommate in the morning after the sex … and headed into work for a full shift. The implication is that a rape victim would have been way too distraught to have done any of that.

On top of claiming that the intercourse was consensual, Rose also says that the woman is upset after he reportedly didn’t reimburse her for a sex toy, and continued to ignore her texts.

The site states, “In the docs, Rose says the woman only began to get upset with him a few weeks or months later because she felt she should have been reimbursed for one of the sex toys she bought and used during the night in question.”

The NBA star’s bad luck seems to keep rolling in, as reports say that Rose has suffered a left orbital fracture during practice earlier today, after he was elbowed in the face.

There’s no word on how long it may keep Derrick Rose off the court during this upcoming basketball season, but the team will be giving updates following a required surgery.

SOURCE: TMZ, ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO: Derrick Rose Accused Of Gang Raping Ex-Girlfriend, Former 49ers Player Charged With Rape

SEE ALSO: Derrick Rose Rocks “I Can’t Breathe” Shirt At Bulls Vs. Warriors Game

23 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109670”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109670” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 23 Throwback Photos Of The 2015 NBA Finals Players Source:Instagram 1 of 23 1. Klay Thompson kicking back with his mom. Source:Instagram 2 of 23 2. Iman Shumpert chillin' with his four brothers. Source:Instagram 3 of 23 3. Timofey Mozgov with his woes. Source:Instagram 4 of 23 4. Kendrick Perkins' smile is everything. Source:Instagram 5 of 23 5. Little Tristan Thompson was the cutest. Source:Instagram 6 of 23 6. Anderson Varejao back in the day. Source:Instagram 7 of 23 7. J.R. Smith rocking a fresh cut. Source:Instagram 8 of 23 8. Shawn Marion, seventeen years ago. Source:Getty 9 of 23 9. Matthew Dellavedova hitting the court as a young baller. Source:Getty 10 of 23 10. Kevin Love back in 2007 at the ESPY Awards. Source:Getty 11 of 23 11. Brendan Haywood playing for North Carolina. Source:Instagram 12 of 23 12. Andre Iguodala looking sharp with his bros. Source:Instagram 13 of 23 13. A young Stephen Curry with his bro. Source:Instagram 14 of 23 14. Leandro Barbosa will never forget where he came from. Source:Instagram 15 of 23 15. Draymond Green shows love to a family member on his birthday. Source:Instagram 16 of 23 16. Marreese Speights playing college ball. Source:Instagram 17 of 23 17. Brandon Rush at the White House. Source:Instagram 18 of 23 18. James Michael McAdoo and his big sis. Source:Instagram 19 of 23 19. David Lee having a good time on the court in his college days. Source:Instagram 20 of 23 20. Justin Holiday after a tournament back in the day. Source:Instagram 21 of 23 21. Festus Ezeli back home in Nigeria. Source:Getty 22 of 23 22. Andrew Bogut gets into the game during his NCAA days. Source:Instagram 23 of 23 23. Harrison Barnes celebrates his little sis on National Sibling Day. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109670”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109670” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Derrick Rose Claims Ex-Girlfriend Consented To Group Sex In Gang Rape Case 23 Throwback Photos Of The 2015 NBA Finals Players jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109670”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109670″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109670″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109670” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Derrick Rose Claims Ex-Girlfriend Consented To Group Sex In Gang Rape Case was originally published on globalgrind.com