CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Deitrick Haddon Reveals New Album Cover

0 reads
Leave a comment
Deitrick Haddon

Source: Rob Kim Getty Images / Rob Kim Getty Images

Deitrick Haddon takes his cutting edge style of music to new heights with his upcoming album ‘Masterpiece‘.

Masterpiece is scheduled to be  released on Friday November 6, 2015.  After unveiling the album cover today, Haddon  launches the road to the new album with a special pre-order available on iTunes now, where fans can get an exclusive bonus track that is available only by album pre-order.

Here is the new  cover:

Deitrick Haddon Album Cover

Source: EONE / Promotional

 

The album features the lead single “Restore Me Again,”.

The highly-anticipated 16-track album showcases the a hit-making force of Haddon’s wide-ranging talents with outstanding vocals and a unique style that have garnered him accolades as a gospel leader and music innovator.  It also will showcase that no matter what, through great times or times of hardships and doubts, everyone is a unique masterpiece through His design.

Deitrick Haddon says:

‘Our lives are a work of art. God has a way of making the good, the bad and the ugly all make sense. Every season we’ve lived through are small pieces of a carefully orchestrated puzzle designed by God himself! I believe when it’s all said and done we will understand the journey better, see the big picture and declare it is a beautiful masterpiece!’

Recorded in Los Angeles, the gospel superstar is having a run of success as a television personality and  father. He welcomed a new son a few weeks ago. He will soon also hit the road for the release of Masterpiece.

Make sure to read:

this_permalink = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com/category/gospel-music/&#8221;; this_site = “http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com&#8221;;http://elev8.hellobeautiful.com//embed/playlist/371475View gallery

Make sure to join our Facebook family by liking and sharing us!

Deitrick Haddon Reveals New Album Cover was originally published on elev8.com

deitrick haddon , masterpiece

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close