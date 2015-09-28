CLOSE
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix To Stream “HTGAWM,” “Hotel Transylvania 2” Dominates Box Office, & More

Neflix is giving fans what they want and stepping up their variety of choices.

According to reports, the streaming service is picking up rights to CW’s Jane the Virgin, CBS’ thriller Zoo, and USA’s post-apocalypse drama Colony. The deal also comes just after Netflix won exclusive streaming rights for the first season of ABC hit How to Get Away With Murder. Netflix subscribers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America can binge watch Murder from Sept. 18, according to THR.

Selena Gomez

Hotel Transylvania 2 – starring Selena Gomez – dominated this weekend’s box office, earning a whopping $47.5 million. The successful release of the film beat its predecessor, which released to $42.5 million back in 2012.

Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro‘s The Intern came in second, raking in $18.2 million, Box Office Mojo reports.

The new trailer for The Walking Dead Season 6 has been released, and it does not disappoint. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 11th on AMC; watch the new clip above.

AMC gives fans a look inside the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead that you don’t want to miss.

Check out the clip of episode 106, Fear The Walking Dead: The Good Man, above. Catch a new episode on Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m.

SOURCE: Box Office Mojo, The Hollywood Reporter | PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube 

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Netflix To Stream “HTGAWM,” “Hotel Transylvania 2” Dominates Box Office, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

box office , fear The walking dead , Hotel Transylvania 2 , HTGAWM , NetFlix , The Walking Dead , Viola Davis , what's happening in hip-pop

