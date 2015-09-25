Why Nicki Minaj Shows Meek Mill More Affection Than She Did Safaree [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Safaree seems to feel some type of way about Nicki Minaj‘s very public relationship with Meek Mill, comparing it to the very secretive nature of his past relationship with Nicki, but Nicki has a good reason for it. Click on the audio player to hear more of the details in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

